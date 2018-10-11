Crazy Uncle Mike's brewery opens in Boca Raton with global cuisine and hip-hop beers

Think of Crazy Uncle Mike’s as a brewery with multiple personalities. A craft-beer space that opened Oct. 5 in Boca Raton, Crazy Uncle Mike’s is also a restaurant, a live-music space and a full-liquor bar with a boutique wine program.

The 9,000-square-foot business is the namesake of restaurant veteran Mike Goodwin, who operated a series of sports bars, sushi restaurants and hip-hop nightclubs in Las Vegas before moving to Boca Raton in 2016.

“I feel like [Crazy Uncle Mike’s is] an evolution of everything I’ve done before, but remixed and changed,” Goodwin, 55, says.

Perhaps highest on Goodman’s list of priorities, though, is the beer. He hired brewmaster Corey Wilson (recently of Copperpoint Brewing Company in Boynton Beach) to command the brewhouse’s 10-barrel system, capable of pumping out 300 gallons of beer a day. The brewery is Boca Raton’s fourth, after Barrel of Monks and the recently opened Prosperity Brewers and Robot Brewing.

Six beers with rock- and hip-hop-inspired names are on Crazy Uncle Mike’s tap list, ranging $6 to $7.50 per pint. They include O.D.B., an English-style oatmeal porter with caramel notes; Ignition IPA Remix Edition, a hoppy American IPA; Get the Red Out, an American Amber Ale; and Take the Sour Back, a grapefruit-infused sour IPA created with Fort Pierce’s Sailfish Brewing.

“In the next year, we expect to brew 20 more different styles. Corey is really ambitious,” Goodwin says. “The beer is art, the music is art, and we’re combining them to present a good experience.”

As for other alcohol, Mike’s offers a menu of 10 cocktails and 16 red and white wines (costing from $6 to $25 per glass). Chef Tara Abrams, formerly of Delray Beach’s 32 East, is in charge of the global-cuisine menu. Among the options: cherry tomato and olive-tapenade flatbreads; harissa-marinated chicken sandwiches; and “breakfast for dinner’ dishes, which include bacon and eggs with beer-braised pork belly, creamy polenta and a poached egg.

It’s lounge-style taproom is vast, filled with leather sofas, 17 flat-screen TVs and four-top tables that face a corner music stage, where live music is offered weekly. Goodman says Crazy Uncle Mike’s is plotting a grand-opening bash sometime in early November.

Crazy Uncle Mike’s is open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Sunday at 6450 N. Federal Highway, in Boca Raton. Call 561-931-2889 or go to CrazyUncleMikes.com and Facebook.

