Brazilian treats can be found at A Maze Bakery and Bistro

A Maze Bakery and Bistro

1678 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-630-8778, AMazeBakery.com

Two couples from the Amazon in Brazil remodeled the former Copacabana to offer specialties from their homeland region.

“Our inspiration is to make our costumers happy, offering them a maze of flavors and emotions through our cakes, pies and specialties, and to help them to do parties and receptions,” says co-owner Paulo Ornela, who is married to Waleska Ornela. “Everything is homemade exclusively by family recipes. The chef is Eugenia Cortez, well known by the Brazilian community in South Florida.”

Strawberry pie A Maze Bakery and Bistro / Courtesy Strawberry pie is one of the indulgences at A Maze Bakery and Bistro in Fort Lauderdale. Strawberry pie is one of the indulgences at A Maze Bakery and Bistro in Fort Lauderdale. (A Maze Bakery and Bistro / Courtesy)

Eugenia is married to Mauro Cortez, and the four serve fare such as crab soup ($8), chicken with bacon in white sauce ($10), codfish in creamy sauce ($12) and salty pies with chicken, codfish, hearts of palm or shrimp ($6, slice; $45, small).

Temptations include Brazilian nut cake ($5, slice; $35, small), Amazon pie crafted with cupuaçu fruit ($6, slice; $40, small) and açai pie ($6, slice; $40, small).

Walls of distressed reclaimed wood, wallpaper mimicking brick, a faux living wall, a cupboard of tea sets and vibrant tabletop artwork create a cozy setting.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

