José Andrés opens Bazaar Mar in Brickell

Bazaar Mar by José Andrés

1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-615-5859, Sbe.com/Restaurants/Locations/Bazaar-Mar

Internationally renowned Spanish chef José Andrés has opened his latest Bazaar restaurant at the new SLS Brickell Hotel and Residences, joining its sibling in Miami Beach.

"Every Bazaar concept has its own unique story," he says. "My newest restaurant is inspired by the sea and is a tale of adventure. It's like a magical journey through the ocean with lots of surprises in our menu. And the decor that Philippe Starck designed and tiles by my amigo Sergio Mora make an amazing setting."

Spanish-inspired dishes, with a seasonal emphasis on Miami and the Caribbean, are dramatically fashioned with tableside presentations. Signatures include codfish fritters ($14), sea-urchin cone ($12), fried baby squid and pickled peppers ($14) and monkfish-prawn stew ($28). Frozen, rose-shaped leche de tigre encircled by cobia is a twist on traditional ceviche ($26).

Key lime pie is built with graham-cracker crumbs to mimic a sand castle ($12). The mini caipirinha cocktail, concocted on a cart with liquid nitrogen ($10), creates an effervescent, velvety effect.

The light, sea-inspired ambiance combines white furniture, white-and-gray marble floors and matching tables and blue-and-white tiled murals on the walls, floor and ceiling.

Lunch and dinner are served daily.

