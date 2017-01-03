Buon Appetito Italian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has Washington connection

Buon Appetito

1100 NE Fourth Ave, Fort Lauderdale, 954-644-1020, BuonAppetito.us

A restaurateur has taken over the former space of Frida & Sharo Cuban Cuisine to re-create the eatery he owned in Washington, D.C.

"We moved here about two years ago because we fell in love with the Fort Lauderdale area," says owner Fredy Silva, whose wife and daughters help out. "We are a family-oriented restaurant dedicated to satisfying the different palate of every customer that visits us. So we make sure to provide a wide variety of Italian food."

His recipe for chicken kebab with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and feta on pita ($8.95) or in a vinaigrette salad ($9.95) were best-sellers in D.C. Other highlights are chicken marsala with pasta ($12.95, lunch; $15.95, dinner), chicken piccata with pasta ($12.95, lunch; $15.95, dinner), clam linguini with red or white wine sauce ($13.95, lunch; $16.95, dinner), Mediterranean pizza ($13.95, medium; $15.95, large) and zuppa de pesce with five kinds of seafood ($15.95, lunch; $18.95, dinner).

Tiramisu and creme brûlée (both $4.95) are among the desserts.

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid simple décor of red booths, bistro chairs, ceiling fans, TVs at the bar and Italian background music. European artwork, cooking utensils and copper pans decorate olive walls.

