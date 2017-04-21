Lobster Bar Sea Grille opens second location in Miami Beach

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-377-2675, LobsterBarSeaGrilleMiami.com

The owners of this seafood-centric eye-pleaser have unveiled a South of Fifth branch in the former Siena Tavern and China Grill three years after opening the Fort Lauderdale location.

“Both are in iconic locations in two of the most upscale neighborhoods in each city,” founder I. Pano Karatassos says. “Both cities have a large pedestrian population, along with easy access to the restaurant. The decor for South Beach has a more contemporary Miami feel but still keeps the essence of the Lobster Bar feel."

The striking ambiance of the new Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach is modeled on the Grand Centr Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach / Courtesy The striking ambiance of the new Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach is modeled on the Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York. The striking ambiance of the new Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach is modeled on the Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York. (Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach / Courtesy)

Signatures include char-grilled Mediterranean octopus ($18), sea bass sashimi ($22), 1.5-pound chili lobster with grilled shishito peppers ($42), lobster pasta Americaine ($36), two kinds of whole Greek sea bream ($42 per pound), 1.5-pound chili lobster with New York strip Wagyu for two ($150) and tropical pavlova for dessert ($12).

A patio, lounge and white marble bar with chandeliers resembling lighthouse lenses lead to a dining room modeled on Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York. A seafood showcase crafted from white Greek marble anchors an elegant setting of warm, subway-tiled walls and arches with diamond-shaped chandeliers.

Dinner is served nightly, with lunch and Sunday brunch expected to launch in May.

