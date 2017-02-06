Mignonette Uptown is now shucking oysters in North Miami Beach

Mignonette Uptown

13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, 305-705-2159, MignonetteMiami.com

Daniel Serfer remembers eating at the Gourmet Diner as a child in their neighborhood. Now, the chef has turned the 1980s aluminum-sided diner with neon signage into the second location of his oyster bar and seafood eatery.

“We are always slightly winking at the guest, from the gold fixtures in the bathroom to calling it an ‘obligatory Caesar’ salad ($10) on the menu,” says Serfer, known best for his Blue Collar restaurant. “Moons Over Miami ($13) is like Denny's Cuban sandwich. Chef de Cuisine Anthony Ciancio elevates cod into a fancy dish with Champagne, caviar and oysters ($27). Buffalo scallops pair delicately seared scallops with hot sauce and blue cheese ($15). It's high-low done right.”

Signatures include the raw bar, including a dozen oyster varieties ($3 each), and po'boy sandwich ($15). Exclusives to this location include cast-iron everything-spiced rolls ($7), grilled asparagus and poached egg ($13) and fancy striped bass with sweet onion cream ($29).

A gold rotating dessert case flaunts delectables such as seasonal fruit tart ($9).

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid an LED-lit oyster station at a marble bar, leather banquettes, faux-marble tables, booths in rounded corners, original floor tile and camel-leather bar seats.

