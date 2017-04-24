Park & Ocean brings tacos and craft beer to Birch State Park

Park & Ocean

3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-2606, Society8.com

From the owners of the shuttered Beauty & the Feast and Solita comes this oceanfront retreat at a beach park.

“BG Coco Café was more of a concession stand,” founder Steven Dapuzzo says. “Park & Ocean is the first eatery to serve a full menu of food and drinks in Hugh Taylor Birch State Park in over 30 years.”

In-house Shady Brewing concocts cold-brewed coffees ($4.50-$5), iced tea ($3) and in the fall, small-batch craft beer. Other libations include smoothies ($8.50-$9.50) and cocktails ($7-$9), such as Thin Mint colada.

Highlights include a Cuban sandwich ($10.50) and five taco renditions ($2.90-$3.90 each), such as mojo-pulled-pork tacos or mahi.

The new Park & Ocean in Fort Lauderdale layers ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and Dijonaise Park & Ocean / Courtesy The new Park & Ocean in Fort Lauderdale layers ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and Dijonaise sauce in its pressed Cuban sandwich. The new Park & Ocean in Fort Lauderdale layers ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and Dijonaise sauce in its pressed Cuban sandwich. (Park & Ocean / Courtesy)

“The brisket grilled cheese is a flavorful and hearty twist on a childhood favorite ($9.50),” Dapuzzo says. “We serve chicken salad in a full avocado filled with mixed greens, tomato and lemon citronette ($12.50).”

Don’t miss the grilled-cheese brioche with berry jam and cream cheese ($8.50).

The rustic interior features reclaimed wood, while the outside offers a covered patio and picnic tables under a canopy of gnarled sea-grape trees with Giant Jenga, bocce ball, cornhole and chess.

Lunch and dinner are served daily, plus weekend brunch.

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.