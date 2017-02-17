Pieology Pizzeria chain moves into Fort Lauderdale

Pieology Pizzeria

1823 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-368-6646, Pieology.com

This California-based chain, founded in 2011, has opened its third South Florida location, joining branches in Pembroke Pines and Miami.

“Fort Lauderdale has always been a very appealing market for us, and as we expand Pieology throughout the Southeast, we felt the heavily populated area would be a smart choice,” says Carl Chang, CEO and founder. “Pieology is steadily expanding throughout the United States with well over 750 commitments in various stages of development.”

An assembly line ushers customers to tailor one of seven signature pizzas, such as Hickory BBQ Chicken, Rustic Veggie or Smokin’ Buffalo Chicken, or create one from eight sauces and more than 40 unlimited toppings, including vegan mozzarella — all for $8.25, with the exception of the $6.95 Easy Cheesy pizza. The 11.5-inch, thin-crust pizzas are stone-oven fired for less than three minutes. Gluten-free ($2) and whole-wheat crusts are available.

Salads are also customized under the same concept for $9.25, with choices of three lettuces, five housemade dressings and toppings such as sunflower seeds, garbanzo beans and candied walnuts.

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid contemporary elements with neutral colors, walnut-wood accents and inspirational quotes on the walls. Umbrellas shade the side patio.

