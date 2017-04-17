Temper Grille bursts into Boca Raton

Temper Grille

9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, 561-717-8081, TemperBoca.com

The owners of this American fusion tapas restaurant have opened their second location in the former Shorty’s Bar-B-Q after founding the original seven years ago in Indiana.

“I raised my family here, and I wanted to bring our next location close to home,” co-founder Erick Guerra says. “This is nearly twice the size of the original location and provides an upscale feel with a young and vibrant atmosphere. Although different in many regards to the Indiana location, we incorporated similar touches, such as the wine box wall in the bar area. From the custom copper bar top to the live music stage, Temper Boca aims to be a local hot spot.”

Temper Grille west of Boca Raton sautes soba noodles with vegetables and Korean teriyaki with an opt Westley Leon Studios / Courtesy Temper Grille west of Boca Raton sautes soba noodles with vegetables and Korean teriyaki with an option of a fried egg. Temper Grille west of Boca Raton sautes soba noodles with vegetables and Korean teriyaki with an option of a fried egg. (Westley Leon Studios / Courtesy)

The menu with bold flavors and local ingredients changes weekly, but staples include Temper Noodles ($12), four-cheese macaroni and cheese renditions ($12-$28), such as lobster or smoked pork belly, and a “bites” section offering choices such as seared duck with black cherry sauce and remoulade ($16). Chicken wings ($12) are brined for seven days, wood-smoked, deep-fried and tossed with a choice of sauce.

Finales are chocolate truffles with balsamic-strawberry drizzle ($9) and grilled angel food cake with balsamic fig strawberries ($6).

Cocktails ($10) include Pineapple Jalapeno with tequila and Coffee de Cheyo with tequila and Kahlua.

Dinner is served nightly, except Sunday and Monday. DJs spin on Fridays and Saturdays.

