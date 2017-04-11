Dominican restaurant Yarumba comes to Oakland Park

Yarumba Restaurant and Lounge

1417 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park, 954-351-7754, YarumbaRestaurant.com

This second location of the 4-year-old Miami Gardens original has opened in the former Sabores.

"Yarumba Restaurant was a concept inspired by the growing need in the Miami area for an authentic, modern and revolutionary Dominican restaurant,” says executive chef Danny Peñalo Dominguez, whose father, Sergio, is the owner. “We chose to expand to Fort Lauderdale to meet the needs of a demanding public who would normally have to travel to our Miami location.”

Yarumba Yarumba Restaurant and Lounge / Courtesy Mixed grill at Yarumba Restaurant and Lounge in Oakland Park is a combo of chicken breast, pork loin, palomilla and picanha steaks. Mixed grill at Yarumba Restaurant and Lounge in Oakland Park is a combo of chicken breast, pork loin, palomilla and picanha steaks. (Yarumba Restaurant and Lounge / Courtesy)

Beef stew ($12.95) and goat stew ($15.95) are Danny’s great-grandmother's recipes. Other highlights, with touches of international fusion, include beef, pork, chicken, malanga, casava and plantains in a thick broth, called sancocho ($11.95); shrimp in a creamy sauce on plantain mofongo, called salmofongo ($19.50); seven seafoods in chorizo sauce with mofongo ($19.50); and whole, boneless, fried Thai snapper stuffed with shrimp and vegetables with coconut sauce ($26.95).

Baked, grated coconut is served in two textures with vanilla ice cream ($6.50).

Passionfruit can flavor mojitos and frozen margaritas (both $8.95).

Red, tufted booths punctuate brick walls and shiny, metal-and-wood chairs. Lunch and dinner are served daily, extending to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. A DJ spins on Friday and Saturday nights.

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.