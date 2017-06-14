Review: Doc B's Fresh Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale is efficient but uneven

★★ ½

If Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen were being pitched at an investor meeting, I imagine its creators would describe it along the lines of “Houston’s meets Yard House.” Or, “J. Alexander’s meets Ale House.” Sure enough, when I did background research after a recent meal, I saw that founder Craig Bernstein described the nascent chain as a mix of Houston’s and Panera Bread.

Bernstein managed Houston’s locations in South Florida before returning to Chicago, where his career began, and launching Doc B’s in 2013. It started as fast casual but has changed to full-service sit down. Doc B’s is named after Bernstein’s late father, a physician from New York. The Fort Lauderdale location, on the busy downtown North Federal Highway corridor, opened in February 2017. It is the fourth Doc B’s, following two in Chicago and one in Tampa. Others will soon open in Coral Gables, Aventura and Texas.

The concept is American food and drink in a comfortable setting with ingredients billed as fresh. “Sophisticated casual,” says general manager Dustin Durrenberger, who has opened all four locations. The look is clean and polished with wooden booths, an open kitchen, and a patio with teak furniture and yellow umbrellas. The menu features a crowd-pleasing assortment of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads and “Wok Out Bowls,” which offer a choice of proteins and carb bases with mixed vegetables. There are also a dozen larger entrees, including Nashville hot chicken and fresh fish.

The prices veer more toward Houston’s than Panera, which is to say the expensive side of moderate. A basic cheeseburger goes for $14, a platter of ribs $28. Specialty cocktails are $12 and $13. The servers and runners are attentive and well-trained, the atmosphere is lively (with music that is way too loud) and the horseshoe-shaped bar seats 26, drawing singles and the after-work crowd for daily half-price happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

If it all seems a bit corporate and soulless, I suppose it is. Doc B’s is wedged into a new office development next to Fresh Market. Parking is a nightmare, although a nearby garage is supposed to open soon. Valet parking is free, but cars back up in a cramped, circular staging area. Doc B’s patio is not very scenic, with shrubs and a brick wall shielding the view of the Fresh Market parking lot.

Still, I liked Doc B’s. It is one of those weird places where the sum was somehow greater than its parts. Good service with attitude to match can be rare in South Florida, so that goes a long way. Doc B’s seems to be doing well along the Yuppie-Millennial Munchieville that has sprouted around the high-rent high-rise apartment buildings on Federal.

Doc B’s, which seats 240 inside, was a marvel of efficiency during my lunch visit. An army of tag-team servers swooped in at the start to set us up with water and drinks. Soft-drink refills were free and plentiful. Our primary server was a delight, friendly and alert. The main problem was uneven food. Some dishes were enjoyable and others needed tweaking.

Consider, for example, the oven roasted wings appetizer ($13). It was attractive and vibrant, served in a ceramic bowl and sprinkled with green cilantro and white bits of cheese. But that crumbled parmesan didn’t quite belong, throwing off the flavor of the chimichurri marinade. And the wings were languid and cold, not hot and crisp, tasting as if they had sat out for some time. They arrived quickly, so I wondered if this was a mistake order left over from another ticket. On the bright side, the meat was plump and juicy.

Things ran like that the whole meal. Cheesy artichoke and kale dip ($14) didn’t seem any different than spinach dip, but the fresh tortilla chips were good. The Cajun fish sandwich ($16), Florida grouper on the day of my visit, was moist and nicely cooked, but the spice rub was tame. The Number Six sandwich ($13), spicy crispy chicken with pickles and habanero-honey barbecue glaze, had excellent crunch and quality white meat, but likewise lacked boldness. The cheeseburger ($14) was average, ordered medium and overcooked to medium well. Kale slaw, a fresh spin on cole slaw, was excellent. But French fries that accompanied the burger were lukewarm and clumped in odd clusters.

Wok Out Bowls offer a choice of salmon, shrimp, chicken, tofu, tuna or filet mignon atop brown rice, quinoa or Shanghai lo mein noodles. I ordered lo mein with black tiger shrimp ($15) in spicy Thai sauce. The bowl was colorful, with fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms and chopped cashews. The noodles were thick and toothsome. But the sauce was more sweet than spicy and the shrimp were flavorless. For a place that markets itself as fresh, these shrimp sure seemed frozen.

Desserts also were uneven. Key lime pie ($8) had tangy and tasty filling and a wonderful dollop of fresh whipped cream, but the graham cracker crust was more mealy than crunchy. Tres leches cake ($8) was a misfire, dry and crumbly instead of moist and rich. The gelato sandwich ($6) was a hit, an upscale Chipwich of chocolate-chip cookie filled with chocolate gelato made by a Chicago vendor. Coffee ($3) from Miami-based Panther Coffee was smooth as silk.

Doc B’s already has the hard part down, because service in South Florida is usually a restaurant’s biggest malady. With a downward twist of the music volume, improved parking and a few tweaks in the kitchen, Doc B’s will have the Rx to success.

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

452 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

754-900-2401, or docbsfreshkitchen.com

Cuisine: American

Cost: Moderate. Appetizers cost $8 to $18, burgers, sandwiches, wok bowls and big salads $14 to $23, entrees $15 to $31, sides $5 to $8, desserts $6 to $8

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Reservations: Yes, by phone and online

Credit cards: All major

Bar: Full bar with craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and half-price happy hour from 4-6 p.m.

Outside smoking: No

Handicapped access: Ground level with curb cuts at valet parking area

Parking: Free valet can get backed up. Do not park in Fresh Market lot or you will be towed. New parking garage will open soon

