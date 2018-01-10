Yes, the owner of this doughnut shop is named Homer

Doughboy

126 NE Second St., Boca Raton, 561-617-1887, GoDoughboy.com

Another doughnut shop has replaced Rhino Doughnuts and Coffee in the strip plaza at the southern edge of Mizner Park.

“It’s a tapas-flights-taste-everything generation, and to keep up with demand, we decided to introduce the best of all worlds: gourmet-style mini doughnuts,” says owner Homer Price, a self-called extreme doughnut lover who grew up in Kansas. “ ‘Mini’ means more.”

At least 18 flavors are topped on vanilla-cake doughnuts, and specialty offerings have included red velvet, blueberry and pumpkin spice. Ask about secret menu items.

Doughnuts are sold by the pack (three for $3.25, six for $6.25, 16 for $15.50, 25 for $23.50). The s’more-style Winter Is Coming flavor was inspired by “Game of Thrones,” with fudge icing, graham cracker crumbs and torched mini marshmallows.

Cereal is a whimsical touch with Froot Loops on the Toucan Play That and Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Born-A-Cinna. Nutella is the star in the Sugar Baby and the Donutella.

A minimalistic atmosphere features white brick, neon sign, subway tile, brass and black accents. “Our awesome fig tree just brings it home,” he says.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and until 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

