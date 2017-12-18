Duffy's Sports Grill opens 35th location

Duffy’s Sports Grill

20465 S. State Road 7, west of Boca Raton, 561-501-3888, DuffysMVP.com

This sports-themed Florida chain, founded in Lake Worth in 2001, has opened its 35th location — the second in the Boca Raton area — in the former TGI Fridays overlooking a lake in Mission Bay Plaza.

“It’s one of our larger locations, with a covered waterfront patio and over 90 high-definition, 65-inch 4K flat screens,” president Jason Emmett says.

New selections include New York Reuben on grilled rye bread ($10.99), meatloaf ($11.99), mussels marinara spaghetti ($13.99) and the Southern Sling cocktail with whiskey and banana liqueur (two for $11).

Bestsellers include boneless, traditional or naked chicken wings ($10.59-$11.59), half-pound Angus burgers ($10.99-$12.49), baby-back ribs (half rack, $14.99; full rack, $19.99) and ahi tuna poke bowl ($14.99).

Red velvet mini doughnuts are served warm with a cream-cheese dip ($5.99).

Twenty beers are on tap, and select beer, wine and all specialty cocktails, such as Gummy Bear Mojito ($9) and Cotton Candy Cosmopolitan ($10), are always two for one.

Kelly-green textured walls display sports memorabilia, and 75 football helmets, including all the NFL teams, line the top of wood dividers. An awning and bar will be added to the patio.

