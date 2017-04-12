Hop along to these Easter brunches

Weekends were made for brunch, and Easter Sunday is no exception. On April 16, restaurants throughout the tricounty area will host bottomless brunches, egg hunts and photo opportunities with bunnies. There’s even an adult-only egg hunt at one Miami location.

SHOOTERS WATERFRONT

Shooters Waterfront will serve brunch until 8 p.m. The Easter Bunny will lead an egg hunt at 9:30 a.m., when kids can search throughout the restaurant and outside for colorful eggs filled with toys. The all-you-can-eat brunch will feature a prime-rib-carving station, a raw bar with sushi, bagels and lox, made-to-order omelets, and pasta, among other items. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available for $20.

Easter brunch will begin at 10 a.m. at Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. The Easter egg hunt starts at 9:30 a.m. Tickets cost $59 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Call 954-566-2855 or go to ShootersWaterfront.com.

MINA’S MEDITERREANO

Soak in some fresh air at Mina’s Mediterraneo’s Easter in the Garden. Sol Ruiz Tribu will perform music by Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and others from noon to 3 p.m., while guests consume a Mediterranean-inspired brunch. Menu items include traditional shakshuka, with two baked eggs served in a skillet with tomato, onion, pepper and toast, and pancakes served with mascarpone cream and homemade strawberry compote.

Easter brunch will start at at Mina’s Mediterrearno, 749 NE 79th St., in Miami. Tickets cost $59 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Call 786-391-0300 or go to MinasMiami.com.

IL MULINO NEW YORK

Sit indoors or outdoors during this seafood-heavy, all-you-can-eat brunch, with paella, ceviche and lobster. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, mojitos, sangria and bellinis are included with brunch. There will be free face-painting, as well as snow-cone and cotton-candy machines.

Easter brunch will start at noon at Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort and Spa, 17875 Collins Ave., in Sunny Isles Beach. Tickets cost $65 for adults and $35 for children 12 and younger. Call 305-466-9191 or go to IlMulino.com.

CAFE BOULUD

This elegant French restaurant has been hosting its all-you-can-eat Easter brunch since 2004. Serving stations will offer items such as smoked-salmon Benedict, blue-crab-tomato quiche and challah French toast. Two Easter egg hunts will be held in the courtyard, one for children 6 and younger and another for kids ages 7 to 10. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Brunch will start at 11 a.m. at Cafe Boulud, 301 Australian Ave., in Palm Beach. Tickets cost $95 for adults and $42 for children 10 and under. Call 561-655-6060 or go to CafeBoulud.com/PalmBeach.

MAX’S GRILLE

Listen to live jazz while brunching at Max’s Grille in Mizner Park. The menu includes pork-belly Benedict ($14), seared ahi tuna ($17/$30), creme brûlée French toast ($15) and breakfast fried rice ($12).

Brunch will start at 11 a.m. at Max’s Grille, Mizner Park, 404 E. Plaza Real, in Boca Raton. Call 561-368-0080 or go to MaxsGrille.com.

MARGARITAVILLE HOLLYWOOD BEACH RESORT

Soak in Margaritaville’s tropical oasis of a pool deck while waiting in line for photos with the Easter Bunny. An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet will be served from 7 a.m. to noon at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant. Menu items include pancakes, omelets and fresh fruit. Unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available for an additional $12 per person, as well as Bloody Marias, the restaurant’s spinoff with tequila.

Brunch will start at Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Restaurant, 1111 N. Ocean Drive, in Hollywood. Tickets cost $23.95 for adults and $14.95 for children 12 and younger. Photos with the Easter Bunny start at 9 a.m. Call 954-874-4444 or go to MargaritavilleHollywoodBeachResort.

NIKKI BEACH

Nikki Beach will host an Alice in Wonderland-themed Easter brunch for adults. This all-you-can-eat affair will be decorated with giant teacups and feature servers who’ll look ready to go to the Mad Hatters ball. Prizes at an adult egg hunt will include cocktails, bottles and brunch. Nikki Beach’s brunch has multiple serving stations, including paella, made-to-order pasta, waffles, omelets and a Bloody Mary bar.

Brunch will start at 11 a.m. at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, in Miami Beach. Tickets cost $49.95. Call 305-538-1111 or go to NikkiBeach.com.