Eathai in Delray Beach introduces monthly menu with rare dishes

Eathai

1832 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, 561-270-3156, EathaiFlorida.com

Thai native Sopanut Sopochana is crafting specialties for his monthly list of 10 dishes that supplement the menu at his 2-year-old, rustic, wood Thai eatery with a hip vibe.

“I love my lamb chops ($13), because I grew up with pork skewers,” says Sopochana, a former New York restaurateur. “People here like lamb more than pork, but I marinate it just the way it was in Thailand and keep the same taste.”

Another of his favorites is crab curry with somen rice noodles ($15). “No Thai restaurant in South Florida offers this. Every time I went to see my grandma down south, she always made it for me,” he says. “Since she passed away, I play around until I get the taste close to how she used to make it.”

Other specialties are spicy alligator fritter ($8), semolina-crusted calamari ($10), sweet Chinese sausage fried rice ($12), Thai ginger tuna ceviche ($13), spicy cashew chicken and garlic noodles with runny egg ($13), red-curry grilled pork chop ($14), crispy whole fish with choice of sauce (market price) and Thai doughnut ice cream roll ($9).

