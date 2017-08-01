Ella’s Oyster Bar favors 'Miami cuisine'

Ella’s Oyster Bar
1615 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-332-4436, EllasOysterBar.com
Two chefs who worked together 20 years ago at China Grill Group have reunited as first-time owners in the former Club Havana on Calle Ocho in Little Havana.
“We wanted to be a Miami oyster bar, not New England or New York,” says Jordan Marano, owner with Christian Plotczyk. “We wanted to do what we felt was Miami cuisine, which to us is a melting pot of cultures and cuisine.”
Besides the obvious daily selection of oysters (market price), other highlights include lollipop chicken wings ($11), oysters Rockefeller ($12), local fish tostada ($12), roasted bone marrow with short rib and blue cheese ($14), oyster po’boy on Cuban bread ($15), lobster roll ($19) and clam bake for two ($28).
Crab croquettas ($12) and Surf N’ Turf Frita Cubana with lump crab and chorizo ($15) are twists on classics.
The housemade cake and fruit cobbler change daily alongside staples of pastelito ice-cream sandwich and café con leche flan (all $7).
Lunch and dinner are served daily amid white-painted brick walls, a giant sunset photo of the Miami skyline, original terrazzo floor, an industrial ceiling and hanging lights, chalkboards and a light-wash woodgrain bar. A sea-monster mural lends a touch of Wynwood.
