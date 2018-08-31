Farmer's Table in Boca overhauls menu with 30 new items

Farmer's Table

Wyndham Boca Raton, 1901 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-417-5836, FarmersTableBoca.com

This all-natural, healthcentric restaurant with an enchanting poolside terrace has revamped its menu with more than 30 new selections, including cocktails.

“This has been the biggest menu change since we opened in 2013,” culinary director Michael Schenk says. “We are not a vegan restaurant, but we are a favorite spot for vegans to turn to since there are quite a few options on our menu, and we even increased the options. We just might turn more people onto vegan choices since they are so delicious.”

Examples include Samosa Adashah Scramble for breakfast and brunch ($11), buffalo cauliflower drumettes ($11), organic tomato toasted corn tartare ($12), falafel veggie burger with tomato-cucumber salsa ($13) and portobello wrap French dip ($13).

“The yellowtail snapper with the chickpea tikka masala and papaya salsa [$27] has such a diverse flavor profile and simply explodes in your mouth,” Schenk says of one of the new bestsellers, along with the ramen bowl ($20) and the almond-milk French toast for brunch ($13).

Balance My Chakras with gin, ginger beer and strawberries and the Pineapple Warrior with vodka and rum are popular among six new cocktails ($12).

“For dessert, what is better than a frozen peanut butter pie [$11] with a ganache glaze?” Schenk says of the dairy-free ice cream made with almond and coconut milks and avocado. “Surprisingly light yet rich in flavor, it will never disappoint.”

