Smoke BBQ (and its to-die-for pastrami) is coming to Boca Raton

Smoke BBQ, a Texas-style barbecue restaurant that also serves the boldest pastrami this side of Katz’s Delicatessen, is coming to Boca Raton. Co-owner Scott Kennedy says the eatery is expected to open in October at 555 N. Federal Highway.

It marks a return to Palm Beach County for the acclaimed smokehouse also known for brisket, ribs and cheddar-jalapeno sausage. Smoke’s original location in Delray Beach closed last year, but has continued service at its Fort Lauderdale outpost, which opened in 2015.

“It’s a good fit for the area, and it’s almost the exact same size and setup as Fort Lauderdale,” Kennedy says.

Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel When Smoke BBQ opens in Boca Raton, it will feature two smokers and pastrami made in-house. The pastrami sandwich at Smoke BBQ in Fort Lauderdale (pictured) has become a signature item. When Smoke BBQ opens in Boca Raton, it will feature two smokers and pastrami made in-house. The pastrami sandwich at Smoke BBQ in Fort Lauderdale (pictured) has become a signature item. (Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

The new, 1,600-square-foot eatery, at the former site of Chick N Chop in a strip mall near Mizner Park, will have 24 seats inside and 12 seats on a patio. The restaurant will offer fast-casual service, with patrons ordering at the counter and food delivered to tables.

Kennedy says new menu wrinkles will include more options for vegans, including vegetable sides and a smoked jackfruit sandwich that mimics pulled pork. The item has been offered on Smoke’s catering menu in Fort Lauderdale for the past 14 months.

The restaurant will also introduce a side dish of mashed potatoes with smoked brisket gravy and entree “BBQ bowls,” featuring several different base options topped with choice of meat. “Lower price point and an excellent lunch option,” Kennedy says. Traditional sandwiches and plates featuring meats plus sides will be available. Weekly specials include burnt brisket ends (Fridays) and giant beef ribs (Saturdays). Besides half chicken and chicken wings, smoked turkey will be added to the poultry lineup in November. Prices will range from $8 to $15, Kennedy says.

The new eatery will have two smokers. Smoke’s signature pastrami, which takes eight days to prepare with brining, smoking and steaming, will be available daily.

It has been a tough summer for barbecue joints across South Florida, with recent closings of Blue Willy’s and Jack’s BBQ in Oakland Park and Red Cow in Fort Lauderdale.

mmayo@southflorida.com, 954-356-4508. Follow my food adventures on Instagram: @mikemayoeats. Sign up for my weekly dining newsletter at SouthFlorida.com/EatBeatMail.