Flavor faves: Six picks for Boca Restaurant Month and Flavor Palm Beach

If the Seinfelds of Del Boca Vista actually existed, they might get farblondjet (Yiddish for lost or confused) sorting out two overlapping restaurant promotions in Palm Beach County in September. Boca Restaurant Month and Flavor Palm Beach run Sept. 1-30 with similar premises — multicourse meals for a discounted price — at scores of restaurants.

Some Boca Raton restaurants, such as Pavilion Grille, are participating in Flavor Palm Beach but not the Boca Raton event. Some restaurants, such as Henry’s, west of Delray Beach, are participating in the Boca promotion but not Flavor. Some restaurants, such as the Melting Pot in Boca Raton, are taking part in both (and have different prices for the same menu).

To make matters more confusing, one restaurant — Oceans 234 of Deerfield Beach — is in Broward County, because the second edition of the Boca event has expanded to Greater Boca Raton. As of this writing, 32 restaurants have signed up for Boca Restaurant Month and 52 have signed up for Flavor Palm Beach.

Flavor Palm Beach participants will offer multicourse lunches for $20 and dinners for $30 to $45, plus tax and tip. Boca Restaurant Month participants will offer lunch for $21 to $25 and dinners for $36 to $40, plus tax and tip. Reservations are recommended. Some restaurants are taking part at lunch and dinner, some just for dinner, and some do not offer the promotional menus on Fridays or Saturdays. Is your head ready to explode yet?

Let me make this simple. Here are my selections for good eats.

Ouzo Bay restaurant opened at Mizner Park in 2017, specializing in Greek cuisine and fresh seafood.

BOCA RESTAURANT MONTH

Ouzo Bay, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-757-0082, OuzoBay.com

This smart and sophisticated Greek restaurant at Mizner Park focuses on fresh seafood and was awarded four stars by dining correspondent Claire Perez after opening in spring 2017. The owners, Atlas Group of Baltimore, soon will be expanding at Mizner, with plans to open a raw bar named Loch Bar later this year and also sushi and Italian restaurants. Ouzo Bay will offer a special sunset dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. as part of Boca Restaurant Month, with a choice of appetizers including salads, fried calamari and zucchini chips, and mains at assorted prices including grouper ($29), red snapper ($36), lamb shank ($32) and 8-ounce filet mignon ($39). Finish with baklava, loukamades, custard or sorbet.

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante in Delray Beach opened in 2018 following the success of the original in Miami Beach. Its Boca Restaurant Month menu spotlights the cuisine of Sardinia, an Italian island known for seafood.

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante, 3035 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, 561-332-3406, Sardinia-Ristorante.com

Sardinia is an Italian island known for seafood and longevity among its population. Antonio Gallo and Pietro Vardeu opened the first Sardinia Enoteca in Miami Beach in 2007, and its success spurred an expansion northward to Delray Beach earlier this year. The Boca Restaurant Month menu includes a complimentary glass of wine and will be offered for $36 (plus tax and tip) Tuesday through Sunday. Choose between moscardini (baby octopus with celery and black olives), lamb meatballs or a tomato-and-cucumber salad to start. Entree options include green gnocchi with lamb sauce, grilled skirt steak with spinach or cartoccio of the day — fish poached in a paper wrapper. A chef’s selection of desserts rotates daily.

True Food Kitchen's Boca Restaurant Month menu includes the ancient grains bowl, which combines miso-glazed sweet potato, onions, grilled portobello mushrooms, avocado, snow peas and turmeric. The restaurant's co-founder promotes healthy eating and an anti-inflammatory diet.

True Food Kitchen, 6000 Glades Road (Town Center of Boca Raton), Suite 10158, 561-419-8105, TrueFoodKitchen.com

This outpost of a Phoenix-based chain opened earlier this year and features seasonal, New American cuisine that adheres to the principles of co-founder Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet. Weil is an integrative-medicine author and frequent TV talk-show guest. Boca Restaurant Month offerings will include daily two-course lunches for $25 (plus tax and tip) and daily three-course dinners for $36 (plus tax and tip) with many options for vegans, vegetarians and those averse to gluten. Dinner appetizer choices include heirloom tomato and watermelon with coconut yogurt and mint or charred cauliflower with harissa tahini and dates. Mains include an ancient-grains bowl, teriyaki quinoa or grilled salmon with roasted beets. Dessert choices are summer berries with coconut whipped cream or strawberry-rhubarb crisp with chia seeds.

The Capital Grille in Boca Raton is taking part in Flavor Palm Beach, and the restaurant's wine program, including its current Generous Pour promotion ($28), sets it apart from other steakhouses.

FLAVOR PALM BEACH

The Capital Grille, 6000 Glades Road (Town Center), Boca Raton, 561-368-1077, TheCapitalGrille.com.