Flavor faves: Six picks for Boca Restaurant Month and Flavor Palm Beach

If the Seinfelds of Del Boca Vista actually existed, they might get farblondjet (Yiddish for lost or confused) sorting out two overlapping restaurant promotions in Palm Beach County in September. Boca Restaurant Month and Flavor Palm Beach run Sept. 1-30 with similar premises — multicourse meals for a discounted price — at scores of restaurants.
Some Boca Raton restaurants, such as Pavilion Grille, are participating in Flavor Palm Beach but not the Boca Raton event. Some restaurants, such as Henry’s, west of Delray Beach, are participating in the Boca promotion but not Flavor. Some restaurants, such as the Melting Pot in Boca Raton, are taking part in both (and have different prices for the same menu).
To make matters more confusing, one restaurant — Oceans 234 of Deerfield Beach — is in Broward County, because the second edition of the Boca event has expanded to Greater Boca Raton. As of this writing, 32 restaurants have signed up for Boca Restaurant Month and 52 have signed up for Flavor Palm Beach.
Flavor Palm Beach participants will offer multicourse lunches for $20 and dinners for $30 to $45, plus tax and tip. Boca Restaurant Month participants will offer lunch for $21 to $25 and dinners for $36 to $40, plus tax and tip. Reservations are recommended. Some restaurants are taking part at lunch and dinner, some just for dinner, and some do not offer the promotional menus on Fridays or Saturdays. Is your head ready to explode yet?
Let me make this simple. Here are my selections for good eats.
BOCA RESTAURANT MONTH
Ouzo Bay, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-757-0082, OuzoBay.com
This smart and sophisticated Greek restaurant at Mizner Park focuses on fresh seafood and was awarded four stars by dining correspondent Claire Perez after opening in spring 2017. The owners, Atlas Group of Baltimore, soon will be expanding at Mizner, with plans to open a raw bar named Loch Bar later this year and also sushi and Italian restaurants. Ouzo Bay will offer a special sunset dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. as part of Boca Restaurant Month, with a choice of appetizers including salads, fried calamari and zucchini chips, and mains at assorted prices including grouper ($29), red snapper ($36), lamb shank ($32) and 8-ounce filet mignon ($39). Finish with baklava, loukamades, custard or sorbet.
Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante, 3035 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, 561-332-3406, Sardinia-Ristorante.com
Sardinia is an Italian island known for seafood and longevity among its population. Antonio Gallo and Pietro Vardeu opened the first Sardinia Enoteca in Miami Beach in 2007, and its success spurred an expansion northward to Delray Beach earlier this year. The Boca Restaurant Month menu includes a complimentary glass of wine and will be offered for $36 (plus tax and tip) Tuesday through Sunday. Choose between moscardini (baby octopus with celery and black olives), lamb meatballs or a tomato-and-cucumber salad to start. Entree options include green gnocchi with lamb sauce, grilled skirt steak with spinach or cartoccio of the day — fish poached in a paper wrapper. A chef’s selection of desserts rotates daily.
True Food Kitchen, 6000 Glades Road (Town Center of Boca Raton), Suite 10158, 561-419-8105, TrueFoodKitchen.com
This outpost of a Phoenix-based chain opened earlier this year and features seasonal, New American cuisine that adheres to the principles of co-founder Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet. Weil is an integrative-medicine author and frequent TV talk-show guest. Boca Restaurant Month offerings will include daily two-course lunches for $25 (plus tax and tip) and daily three-course dinners for $36 (plus tax and tip) with many options for vegans, vegetarians and those averse to gluten. Dinner appetizer choices include heirloom tomato and watermelon with coconut yogurt and mint or charred cauliflower with harissa tahini and dates. Mains include an ancient-grains bowl, teriyaki quinoa or grilled salmon with roasted beets. Dessert choices are summer berries with coconut whipped cream or strawberry-rhubarb crisp with chia seeds.
FLAVOR PALM BEACH
The Capital Grille, 6000 Glades Road (Town Center), Boca Raton, 561-368-1077, TheCapitalGrille.com.
The Capital Grille offers advantages over other chain steakhouses taking part. It features bigger meat portions and a side dish included without annoying up-charges, and the distinction of repeatedly being honored for its wine program by Wine Spectator magazine. The $37 Flavor Palm Beach menu will offer a choice of blue cheese wedge, clam chowder or field-greens salad to start. Entree options include a 14-ounce bone-in New York strip, 8-ounce filet mignon, glazed salmon or herb-roasted chicken with mashed potatoes or green beans. Premium entrees and add-ons are available for a supplement, including a veal tomahawk chop for $15 or a lobster tail for $12. Finish with chocolate espresso cake or cheesecake.
The Regional Kitchen and Public House, CityPlace, 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-557-6460, EatRegional.com
Chef Lindsay Autry’s modern take on Southern cuisine earned a four-star review from SouthFlorida.com dining correspondent Claire Perez after opening in 2016, and the restaurant has been delighting taste buds ever since. Autry was among the regional semifinalists at this year’s James Beard Awards, nominated as best chef in the Southeast. The Regional will offer a $20 lunch menu (except Sunday) and nightly $40 dinner menu for Flavor. At dinner, start with shrimp gumbo or sweet tea-brined fried chicken thighs, then choose between grilled skirt steak with black-eyed-pea jambalaya, housemade pasta with mushrooms or crispy rainbow trout as mains. Finish with chocolate layer cake or angel food cake with Chantilly cream and berries.
Sant Ambroeus, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach. 561-285-7990, SantAmbroeus.com
This fine-dining, Northern Italian restaurant with outposts in New York and the Hamptons branched out to the ritzy island of Palm Beach in 2016. The restaurant will offer a $45 Flavor dinner menu, plus tax and tip. Choose from four appetizers, including Caprese salad, pizza San Daniele with buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes and prosciutto, soup of the days and a walnut salad. Entree options include branzino, grilled chicken, pennette with spicy tomato sauce or tagliatelle with veal ragu. Choose from a daily selection of gelatos, sorbets and cakes for dessert.
