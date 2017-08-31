Savor the flavor of Palm Beach County restaurant deals

Dining deals galore are available throughout South Florida during the slower tourism months, and now it is Palm Beach County’s turn to join the fun. Flavor Palm Beach returns Sept. 1 for its 10th year, with discounted three-course meals at 55 restaurants from Jupiter to Boca Raton running through Sept. 30. And Boca Raton Restaurant Month launches for the first time Sept. 1-30, with 23 restaurants participating in a promotion offering discounted multi-course meals with a New York theme featuring Boca Raton as “the sixth borough.”

In addition, Miami Spice is ongoing through Sept. 30 at some 250 restaurants in Miami-Dade County (my picks here), and Crave GFL, formerly Dine Out Lauderdale, runs Sept. 1-30 at some 50 restaurants in Broward (my picks here).

Prices for Flavor Palm Beach and Boca Raton Restaurant Month are in the $21 to $25 range for lunch and $35 to $45 range for dinner, excluding tax, tip and drinks. The deals typically include appetizer, main course and dessert. Supplemental charges for premium dishes and wine pairing options abound. Some restaurants do not offer the deals on Fridays or Saturdays, and it is always best to call ahead for reservations and details.

Here are my six picks for Flavor Palm Beach and Boca Restaurant Month, with a mix of cuisines and styles.

Café Boulud at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach refurbished its bar and dining room in 2015

Cafe Boulud, Brazilian Court Hotel & Beach Club, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach. 561-655-6060, CafeBoulud.com

Celebrity French chef Daniel Boulud made his mark in New York and then brought his refined flavors and technique to Palm Beach’s small but elegant Brazilian Court Hotel 14 years ago. After a renovation two years ago, the restaurant continues to shine under executive chef Rick Mace. Cafe Boulud will offer Flavor menus for lunch ($25) Monday-Friday and dinner ($45) nightly except Saturday. Dinner choices include beet salad, pate with pickled cherries and mustard or chilled carrot soup for appetizers, risotto, bouillabaisse or steak au poivre for entrees and orange mousse or lemon verbena baked Alaska for dessert.

Max's Grille in Boca Raton recently celebrated its 25th anniversary

Max’s Grille, 404 Plaza Real Mizner Park, Boca Raton. 561-368-0080, MaxsGrille.com

This stylish and comfortable modern American bistro in Mizner Park from veteran restaurateurs Dennis Max and Burt Rapoport passed the 25-year mark recently and will take part in the “Sixth Borough” Boca Raton restaurant promotion in the proper spirit. Offered nightly at $30, the menu features Manhattan clam chowder or Chinatown duck spring rolls to start, Madison Avenue meatloaf and a New York strip steak ($10 surcharge) among a half-dozen main course options and New York cheesecake with raspberry sauce for dessert. And diners might as well have a $10 cocktail along the way, with options including a classic Manhattan or a Knickerbocker hotel martini.

Meat Market in Palm Beach, which former SouthFlorida.com critic John Tanasychuk called "the best steakhouse in South Florida,"

Meat Market, 191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach. 561-354-9800, MeatMarketPalmBeach.com

Soon after Meat Market opened in Palm Beach in autumn 2014, former SouthFlorida.com dining critic John Tanasychuk called it “the best steakhouse in South Florida” in a four-star review. The ultra-expensive flesh palace will become more affordable during Flavor Palm Beach, with $45 dinners offered Monday through Thursday. Its Flavor menu has not been posted yet, but diners are in for a treat if it is similar to the Miami Beach Meat Market outpost’s Miami Spice menu, which includes oysters, ceviche, beef carpaccio or shrimp and crab cake to start, six-ounce filet mignon, blackened Scottish salmon, or rib eye and bone marrow combination as mains and carrot cake for dessert.

Rebel House, a funky gastropub in Boca Raton from the creators of Charm City burgers in Deerfield Beach, was voted Best South Palm Beach Restaurant by SouthFlorida.com readers in 2015

Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton. 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com

This funky and creative comfort-food gastropub from the owners of Charm City Burgers in Deerfield Beach has come a long way since its 2012 debut, voted Best South Palm Beach County Restaurant by SouthFlorida.com readers in 2015. It will offer a three-course $39 dinner menu every night as part of Boca Raton’s New York-themed restaurant promotion. Start with a Waldorf salad or chanterelle mushroom toast with stracciatella cheese, choose between linguine with clams or pan-seared corned beef steak with Delmonico potatoes and pickled brussel sprouts as entrees and finish with a black-and-white ice cream cookie sandwich with cheesecake ice cream for dessert.

The Regional Kitchen & Public House from Chef Lindsay Autry in West Palm Beach will take part in Flavor Palm Beach and has gained a following for its modern Southern cuisine, including pimento cheese prepared tableside.

The Regional Kitchen and Public House, CityPlace, 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-557-6460, EatRegional.com

Chef Lindsay Autry’s modern take on Southern cuisine earned a four-star review from Southflorida.com dining correspondent Claire Perez after opening in 2016, and the restaurant has kept delighting taste buds throughout 2017. The Regional will offer a $20 lunch menu and $40 dinner menu for Flavor. At dinner start with boiled peanut hummus or sweet tea brined fried chicken thighs, enjoy grilled wahoo, pork loin Milanese or a regional vegetable plate for mains and finish with chocolate budino or pineapple coconut cake for dessert.

Sant Ambroeus in Palm Beach will take part in Flavor Palm Beach for lunch and dinner and specializes in Northern Italian cuisine, including vitello tonnato, slow-roasted sliced veal with tuna-caper sauce.

Sant Ambroeus, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach. 561-285-7990, SantAmbroeus.com