Frank and Dino's swings into lunch

Frank and Dino's

39 SE First Ave., Boca Raton, 561-218-4636, FrankAndDinos.com

This Rat Pack-themed, Southern Italian restaurant has begun serving weekday lunch after moving from Deerfield Beach last summer and designing a lighter, classier interior with shimmery upholstered furniture and bubble-shaped chandeliers.

“We looked at the dinner menu and took the bestsellers to create the lunch menu, but with smaller portions and a price reduction,” executive chef Peter Masiello says.

A couple of his favorites are the Italian sausages and broccoli rabe ($16) and the Fagotini Sinatra — purse pasta stuffed with mascarpone and Parmesan and topped with Gorgonzola sauce ($15). “Fagotini Sinatra is a very interesting item because of the fresh asparagus, pears and the type of cheeses that we used,” Masiello says. “Pollo paillard [grilled chicken breast topped with salad] is a refreshing, diet-driven item, easy for a light lunch [$16].”

These Palm Beach County restaurants received 3 1/2- or 4-star reviews from SouthFlorida.com's dining critics.

He also prefers the Gamberetti Sinatra with shrimp, cannellini beans and bruschetta ($18). “It’s another popular dish, especially when a customer is in a hurry and doesn’t want a heavy lunch,” Masiello says.

Co-owner Carlo Vaccarezza says 95 percent of his Deerfield Beach customers have returned. “Lots of Boca Raton customers who maybe went to the old location are thrilled because we moved,” he says.

CAPTION Corona Electric Beach at America's Backyard in Fort Lauderdale was an EDM festival with DJs Claptone, Carabetta and Doons, Ryan Nathan and Roland. "We have four DJs performing tonight," explains Jarred John, one of the owners of America’s Backyard. "We try to do a lot of different events throughout the year with our partner Corona, so with this festival we bring in a day party element to it, so you kind of get that beach vibe with the sun and then goes into dusk with all the lights." Corona Electric Beach at America's Backyard in Fort Lauderdale was an EDM festival with DJs Claptone, Carabetta and Doons, Ryan Nathan and Roland. "We have four DJs performing tonight," explains Jarred John, one of the owners of America’s Backyard. "We try to do a lot of different events throughout the year with our partner Corona, so with this festival we bring in a day party element to it, so you kind of get that beach vibe with the sun and then goes into dusk with all the lights." CAPTION Corona Electric Beach at America's Backyard in Fort Lauderdale was an EDM festival with DJs Claptone, Carabetta and Doons, Ryan Nathan and Roland. "We have four DJs performing tonight," explains Jarred John, one of the owners of America’s Backyard. "We try to do a lot of different events throughout the year with our partner Corona, so with this festival we bring in a day party element to it, so you kind of get that beach vibe with the sun and then goes into dusk with all the lights." Corona Electric Beach at America's Backyard in Fort Lauderdale was an EDM festival with DJs Claptone, Carabetta and Doons, Ryan Nathan and Roland. "We have four DJs performing tonight," explains Jarred John, one of the owners of America’s Backyard. "We try to do a lot of different events throughout the year with our partner Corona, so with this festival we bring in a day party element to it, so you kind of get that beach vibe with the sun and then goes into dusk with all the lights." CAPTION Beach Polo World Cup returns to the sands of the W South Beach Jan. 4-7. The polo palooza was a mix of fashion, parties and athleticism (both human and equine). Beach Polo first started in 2005 and ran until 2008. Now its founder Tito Gaudenzi, who stages polo matches around the world, has returned to the sandy pitch of his adopted home. Beach Polo World Cup returns to the sands of the W South Beach Jan. 4-7. The polo palooza was a mix of fashion, parties and athleticism (both human and equine). Beach Polo first started in 2005 and ran until 2008. Now its founder Tito Gaudenzi, who stages polo matches around the world, has returned to the sandy pitch of his adopted home. CAPTION DJ Khaled made an appearance at the grand opening of The Hideaway in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The hip hop record producer, record label executive, radio deejay and author was there to support his soon to be brother-in-law Michael Tuck, who owns The Hideaway. DJ Khaled made an appearance at the grand opening of The Hideaway in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The hip hop record producer, record label executive, radio deejay and author was there to support his soon to be brother-in-law Michael Tuck, who owns The Hideaway. CAPTION Vibes 305 Basel is the work of music video and film director Gil Green, who has worked the likes of Pitbull, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Drake, 50 Cent and Trey Songz. He came up with the celebration of hip hop culture as an alternative to Art Basel week's trendiness. "I personally was thrown off on how all the parties became Champagne bottle popping’ pissing contests lost in South Beach pretentiousness," Green says. "In 2012, I decided to throw a personal event alongside my 305 FIlms’ producer, Judd Allison. Our film office is a yard smack in the middle of Wynwood, and this was before Wynwood became the place to be. I wanted people to come to enjoy the music, the art, the food, and the culture." Vibes 305 Basel is the work of music video and film director Gil Green, who has worked the likes of Pitbull, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Drake, 50 Cent and Trey Songz. He came up with the celebration of hip hop culture as an alternative to Art Basel week's trendiness. "I personally was thrown off on how all the parties became Champagne bottle popping’ pissing contests lost in South Beach pretentiousness," Green says. "In 2012, I decided to throw a personal event alongside my 305 FIlms’ producer, Judd Allison. Our film office is a yard smack in the middle of Wynwood, and this was before Wynwood became the place to be. I wanted people to come to enjoy the music, the art, the food, and the culture." CAPTION For a change it was the dudes working the runway at a fashion fundraiser at Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria mall. At the event 12 local philanthropic men go catwalking as they represent their charities. The evening was emceed by WSVN-TV news anchor Diana Diaz For a change it was the dudes working the runway at a fashion fundraiser at Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria mall. At the event 12 local philanthropic men go catwalking as they represent their charities. The evening was emceed by WSVN-TV news anchor Diana Diaz

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.