Frank and Dino's swings into lunch

Frank and Dino's
39 SE First Ave., Boca Raton, 561-218-4636, FrankAndDinos.com
This Rat Pack-themed, Southern Italian restaurant has begun serving weekday lunch after moving from Deerfield Beach last summer and designing a lighter, classier interior with shimmery upholstered furniture and bubble-shaped chandeliers.
“We looked at the dinner menu and took the bestsellers to create the lunch menu, but with smaller portions and a price reduction,” executive chef Peter Masiello says.
A couple of his favorites are the Italian sausages and broccoli rabe ($16) and the Fagotini Sinatra — purse pasta stuffed with mascarpone and Parmesan and topped with Gorgonzola sauce ($15). “Fagotini Sinatra is a very interesting item because of the fresh asparagus, pears and the type of cheeses that we used,” Masiello says. “Pollo paillard [grilled chicken breast topped with salad] is a refreshing, diet-driven item, easy for a light lunch [$16].”
He also prefers the Gamberetti Sinatra with shrimp, cannellini beans and bruschetta ($18). “It’s another popular dish, especially when a customer is in a hurry and doesn’t want a heavy lunch,” Masiello says.
Co-owner Carlo Vaccarezza says 95 percent of his Deerfield Beach customers have returned. “Lots of Boca Raton customers who maybe went to the old location are thrilled because we moved,” he says.
