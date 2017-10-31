Inside South Florida’s first food hall, Grandview Public Market in West Palm Beach

When it debuts this fall, Grandview Public Market will become South Florida’s first food hall, a sophisticated indoor foodie village in West Palm Beach.

The 16,000-square-foot Grandview will occupy a two-story, chalk-white warehouse in the city’s rising warehouse district, a sprawling complex of industrial spaces south of Clematis Street and CityPlace.

On Monday, we explored the new Grandview Public Market, which will boast 14 butcher shops, farm-to-table grocers, florists and posh restaurants from high-caliber chefs, all coexisting inside a single building. The biggest of the vendor spaces? Clare’s, a Southern-style chicken restaurant led by celebrity chef Dale Talde, a finalist on Bravo’s “Top Chef” who operates the Talde Miami Beach restaurant.

Grandview is the brainchild of real estate developer Chris Vila, a transplanted New Yorker and son of home-remodeling TV star Bob Vila (“This Old House”) who envisions the cavernous Grandview as a New York- and Chicago-inspired, one-stop shop for diners and shoppers.

“We’ve got something for everyone here,” says Vila, of Palm Beach, during a tour of Grandview. “Food halls are the new culinary revolution. People want chef-driven food, and you can get chicken and sandwiches and veggies all under one roof, or bring all the ingredients home to cook.”

Vila says Grandview is still three weeks away from a final city inspection. Pressed for details on when Grandview will open, he says the food hall will debut “sometime this fall.”

If Grandview’s concept sounds familiar, it’s because food halls are a modern hybrid of two American classics: the chain restaurant-filled mall food court and the outdoor public market. Food halls have surged in popularity in recent months, with indoor marketplaces popping up in Atlanta, Chicago, Portland and New York’s Chelsea neighborhood. Chain restaurants are nowhere near Grandview: A wrought-iron ramp leads to the food hall’s double-door entrance, which is splashed with blue-and-green floral murals painted by Vila’s wife, Kristen.

Inside, hallways branch out in every direction. To the left is “The Living Room,” a multipurpose event space filled with gold-painted metal chairs, sofas and a coffee table topped with a sculpture of an alligator skull. More lounge-style seating abounds on two patios: the “Back Porch,” which faces Vila’s other building, a co-working space called the District; and “The Loading Dock,” a wooden porch that used to be an actual loading dock when the building was a refrigeration warehouse.

Clare’s, Vila says, will be operated by Talde’s Three Kings Restaurant Group, which will also offer two more Grandview vendors: The Corner, a Detroit-style pizza outpost also serving salads and Italian sandwiches; and Little Red Truck, which will feature beer, wine and cocktails.

“Programming will be a big aspect at the market,” Vila says. “We’ll have children’s classes and outdoor markets in the parking lot. We’ll be a destination.”

Other Grandview spots include Celis Produce, a farm-to-table grocer; Grace’s Fine Foods, a butcher offering prepared foods; Rabbit Coffee, serving cold-brew coffee, espresso drinks, teas and bagels; Crema, a Taiwanese bubble-tea bar offering rolled ice-cream bars; Olive Oil of the World, a specialty shop selling oils, cheeses and pastas; Quinn, an upscale home goods store; and Zipitios, serving tacos and pupusas.

Grandview Public Market will open to the public this fall at 1401 Clare Ave., in West Palm Beach. The food hall will be open 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. Call 561-771-6100 or go to GrandviewPublic.com.

