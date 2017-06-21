The Habit Burger Grill comes to Broward

The Habit Burger Grill

1740 N. University Drive, Plantation, 954-476-1011, HabitBurger.com

The sixth South Florida outpost of this fast-casual national chain, founded in California in 1969, has opened its first location in Broward County.

“Plantation is an ideal market for us with the concentration of office buildings and residential development. Our location is in a top trade area,” says Tony Warren, Florida market partner. “We look forward to further expansion in Broward County with our Pembroke Pines location opening this summer."

Six renditions of the signature Charburger ($3.35-$6) include BBQ Bacon Char, Teriyaki Char with grilled pineapple, and the double-patty Santa Barbara with cheese and avocado on grilled sourdough.

Other char-grilled sandwiches ($4.95-$7.25) include veggie and sushi-grade, line-caught albacore tuna flown in from Fiji. Seven salads ($3.95-$7.99) include barbecue chicken, Santa Barbara Cobb and grilled chicken Caesar.

Trans-fat-free french fries, onion rings and sweet-potato fries ($2-$2.75) are cooked in soybean oil. A condiment bar includes multiple peppers, and ranch dressing is made in-house.

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid hardwood accents, river rocks, surfing paintings and a 1969 photo of the original location in Santa Barbara. Red umbrellas dot the covered front patio.

Insider tip: If you prefer your tuna rare, request it upon ordering.

CAPTION Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. CAPTION Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. CAPTION This small restaurant is changing the meaning of Mexican cuisine in South Florida with authentic dishes, traditional drinks, history and art. Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine is located in Fort Lauderdale. This small restaurant is changing the meaning of Mexican cuisine in South Florida with authentic dishes, traditional drinks, history and art. Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine is located in Fort Lauderdale. CAPTION Phillip Valys attempts to conquer the Mother Burger at Burger & Beer Joint, 11025 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines. Call 954-367-8980 or go to BNBJoint.com. Burger & Beer Joint also has locations in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Miami. The $125 Mother Burger answers the unasked question, "What happens if I swallow a manhole cover?" It includes 10 pounds of black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a pickle. If you finish it within two hours, the burger is free. No one has succeeded. The franchise features 16 other burger combinations with inventive names, including Buck Nekid and Dr. Feelgood. Click here for a list of South Florida's 10 weirdest burgers. Phillip Valys attempts to conquer the Mother Burger at Burger & Beer Joint, 11025 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines. Call 954-367-8980 or go to BNBJoint.com. Burger & Beer Joint also has locations in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Miami. The $125 Mother Burger answers the unasked question, "What happens if I swallow a manhole cover?" It includes 10 pounds of black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a pickle. If you finish it within two hours, the burger is free. No one has succeeded. The franchise features 16 other burger combinations with inventive names, including Buck Nekid and Dr. Feelgood. Click here for a list of South Florida's 10 weirdest burgers. CAPTION Once deemed the best burger in the country by GQ Magazine and touted by Oprah, Le Tub in Hollywood failed to make a recent top 25 South Florida list. Dining critic Mike Mayo still calls it great. Once deemed the best burger in the country by GQ Magazine and touted by Oprah, Le Tub in Hollywood failed to make a recent top 25 South Florida list. Dining critic Mike Mayo still calls it great. CAPTION Mike Mayo of the Eat Beat reviews the JWB Prime Steak and Seafood Restaurant at Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood. Mike Mayo of the Eat Beat reviews the JWB Prime Steak and Seafood Restaurant at Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood.

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.