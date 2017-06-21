The Habit Burger Grill comes to Broward

The Habit Burger Grill
1740 N. University Drive, Plantation, 954-476-1011, HabitBurger.com
The sixth South Florida outpost of this fast-casual national chain, founded in California in 1969, has opened its first location in Broward County.
“Plantation is an ideal market for us with the concentration of office buildings and residential development. Our location is in a top trade area,” says Tony Warren, Florida market partner. “We look forward to further expansion in Broward County with our Pembroke Pines location opening this summer."
Six renditions of the signature Charburger ($3.35-$6) include BBQ Bacon Char, Teriyaki Char with grilled pineapple, and the double-patty Santa Barbara with cheese and avocado on grilled sourdough.
Other char-grilled sandwiches ($4.95-$7.25) include veggie and sushi-grade, line-caught albacore tuna flown in from Fiji. Seven salads ($3.95-$7.99) include barbecue chicken, Santa Barbara Cobb and grilled chicken Caesar.
Trans-fat-free french fries, onion rings and sweet-potato fries ($2-$2.75) are cooked in soybean oil. A condiment bar includes multiple peppers, and ranch dressing is made in-house.
Lunch and dinner are served daily amid hardwood accents, river rocks, surfing paintings and a 1969 photo of the original location in Santa Barbara. Red umbrellas dot the covered front patio.
Insider tip: If you prefer your tuna rare, request it upon ordering.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.