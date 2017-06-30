A dozen doghouses for National Hot Dog Month in July

South Floridians of a certain age will remember the days when women in thong bikinis sold hot dogs from roadside carts, driving motorists to distraction and local authorities to action. Those carts have faded into history, but thankfully plenty of attractive hot dogs remain.

Some are sold at no-frills stands, such as Coney Island Joe’s, on Seminole tribal land in Hollywood. Others require paid admission, such as the gourmet Cuban hot dog that the Miami Marlins have unveiled for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11 at Marlins Park.

July is National Hot Dog month, and this year National Hot Dog Day will officially be celebrated on July 19, when the North American Meat Institute holds a luncheon on Capitol Hill. But real Americans know our true hot dog holiday is the Fourth of July.

It is the day when millions will grill hot dogs at home, picnics and beachfront barbecues, and competitors will gorge on scores of dogs at the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at the original Nathan’s food stand in the beachfront Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn. Last year’s champion, Joey Chestnut, devoured 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

With the (hot) dog days of summer upon us, here are a dozen spots where frankfurter fanatics in South Florida can chow down. No matter your preference — New York pushcart with soggy sauerkraut, Chicago dog with neon-green relish or Colombian perrada with pink sauce and pineapple — there are some wonderful wieners out there for the chomping.

BROWARD

Coney Island Joe’s, 6401 Sheridan St., Hollywood, 954-966-8800 — For more than a decade, ex-Broolynite Elliot Garber has been serving Sabrett all-beef hot dogs from a humble cash-only stand in a parking lot on Seminole tribal land. I prefer the grilled to the “dirty water dogs,” but you can top either with sauerkraut and red-onion sauce. When my kid asked for ketchup, Garber obliged. “Ugh — the younger generation,” he said with a shrug.

Hot Diggity Dogs and More, 2641 Griffin Road, Dania Beach, 954-981-7827 — A retro cash-only roadside stand with picnic tables, umbrellas and hot dogs that can be ordered New York- or Chicago-style, along with cheesesteaks, burgers and fries. The owners are superkind, and have been known to offer credit to those short of cash.

Hot Dog Heaven, 101 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-523-7100 — For 38 years, owners Barry and Pamela Star have been serving up true Chicago hot dogs on soft, poppy-seed buns, with Vienna beef, yellow mustard, relish, pickle spear, tomato, onions, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. Don’t mind the cramped seating inside. These are the best Chicago dogs around.

Skyline Chili, 2834 N. University Drive, Sunrise, 954-741-3929, and 2590 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-566-1541 — Practitioners of the Midwestern Coney, a miniature steamed dog topped with yellow mustard, chili, diced onions and a blanket of shredded cheddar cheese. Skyline, which originated in Cincinnati and has a few franchises in Florida, offers the added bonus of chili spaghetti, a mound of pasta topped with the addictive simmered meat-only Greek-style chili infused with spices and cinnamon.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

BurgerFi, multiple locations including 6 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-278-9590 — This chain has “burger” in its name, but I like the hot dogs even better. BurgerFi offers Vienna beef or American Wagyu dogs, grilled and served butterflied on soft Martin’s potato buns. The eastern Delray location has a prime oceanfront view. Salt air and hot dogs — is there a better summer combo?

Gourmet Killer Dogs, 4057 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 917- 656-3664 — This relative newcomer to the South Florida hot dog scene opened in December 2015, and has an assortment of wieners, sausages and creative toppings. It also offers lobster rolls.

Hotdog-Opolis, 6020 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-988-5959 — A no-frills strip-mall eatery that I recently awarded 3 stars in a review. Open since 2008, it features a large selection of creative toppings on Vienna beef hot dogs and exotic game sausages, including elk, rabbit and buffalo. Owners Harvey and Judy Loewenstein grew up in New York, but honed their love of Chicago dogs while working in the Windy City. A big seller is the Peking dog, with hoisin sauce, crushed pineapple and scallions.

La Perrada del Gordo, 23039 State Road 7, Boca Raton, 561-672-1883 — A purveyor of Colombian hot dogs, burgers and other treats. You do not have to be inebriated to enjoy Colombian dogs, but whoever invented them, with their hodgepodge of white garlic and pink sauces, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, bacon, quail eggs and crushed potato chips, likely was.

MIAMI-DADE

Arbetter’s, 8747 SW 40th St., Miami, 305-207-0555 — A local institution that opened in 1959, this family-friendly spot has a simple menu of chili dogs, corn dogs and french fries with the option of chili and cheese. Best of all, all the hot dogs cost under $3.