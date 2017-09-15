Miami Spice, Crave GFL promotions extended until Oct. 15 at many restaurants due to Irma

A small silver lining for foodies after the turbulence of Hurricane Irma: two more weeks of dining deals.
With the storm disrupting restaurant service throughout South Florida, Miami Spice in Miami-Dade and Crave GFL in Broward will be extended until Oct. 15 at many eateries. The restaurant promotions, which feature multicourse meals at discounted prices, were due to end Sept. 30. It is unclear if restaurants taking part in Flavor Palm Beach in Palm Beach County will follow suit. (I reached out to organizers and will update when I hear back.)
As restaurants reopen and return to normalcy, the special three-course set menus will again be offered, but patrons are urged to be understanding if there are delays or changes. Miami Spice organizers have posted a Google spreadsheet showing the status of some Spice participants. More than 250 restaurants are taking part in the annual promotion, which features $39 three-course dinners and $23 lunches. Not all will extend into October. It is best to call ahead to check.
In Broward nearly 50 restaurants are participating in Crave GFL, formerly Dine Out Lauderdale, offering $37 dinners. Organizers say a dozen eateries have agreed to extend the deals with more expected to follow.
Crave GFL will be offered through Oct. 15 at the following restaurants:
The Atlantic Grill, Fort Lauderdale
Café Ibiza, Fort Lauderdale
Café Maxx, Pompano Beach
California Pizza Kitchen at Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise
The Cook and the Cork, Coral Springs
15th Street Fisheries, Fort Lauderdale
Luigi’s Tuscan Grill, Fort Lauderdale
Rusty Hook Tavern, Pompano Beach
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Fort Lauderdale
Siren’s Table, Fort Lauderdale
III Forks at Gulfstream Village, Hallandale Beach
Tsukuro, Fort Lauderdale.
