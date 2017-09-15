Miami Spice, Crave GFL promotions extended until Oct. 15 at many restaurants due to Irma

A small silver lining for foodies after the turbulence of Hurricane Irma: two more weeks of dining deals.

With the storm disrupting restaurant service throughout South Florida, Miami Spice in Miami-Dade and Crave GFL in Broward will be extended until Oct. 15 at many eateries. The restaurant promotions, which feature multicourse meals at discounted prices, were due to end Sept. 30. It is unclear if restaurants taking part in Flavor Palm Beach in Palm Beach County will follow suit. (I reached out to organizers and will update when I hear back.)

As restaurants reopen and return to normalcy, the special three-course set menus will again be offered, but patrons are urged to be understanding if there are delays or changes. Miami Spice organizers have posted a Google spreadsheet showing the status of some Spice participants. More than 250 restaurants are taking part in the annual promotion, which features $39 three-course dinners and $23 lunches. Not all will extend into October. It is best to call ahead to check.

In Broward nearly 50 restaurants are participating in Crave GFL, formerly Dine Out Lauderdale, offering $37 dinners. Organizers say a dozen eateries have agreed to extend the deals with more expected to follow.

Crave GFL will be offered through Oct. 15 at the following restaurants:

The Atlantic Grill, Fort Lauderdale

Café Ibiza, Fort Lauderdale

Café Maxx, Pompano Beach

California Pizza Kitchen at Sawgrass Mills, Sunrise

The Cook and the Cork, Coral Springs

15th Street Fisheries, Fort Lauderdale

Luigi’s Tuscan Grill, Fort Lauderdale

Rusty Hook Tavern, Pompano Beach

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Fort Lauderdale

Siren’s Table, Fort Lauderdale

III Forks at Gulfstream Village, Hallandale Beach

Tsukuro, Fort Lauderdale.

Bazaar Mar / Courtesy Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres at the SLS Brickell is scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 15, after being closed one week due to Hurricane Irma, and will again offer Miami Spice deals. Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres at the SLS Brickell is scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 15, after being closed one week due to Hurricane Irma, and will again offer Miami Spice deals. (Bazaar Mar / Courtesy)

Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at the Faena Hotel is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 16, and Miami Spice deals will resume after the weekend. Red snapper with potato scales is among the options offered on the $39 Miami Spice dinner menu. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at the Faena Hotel is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 16, and Miami Spice deals will resume after the weekend. Red snapper with potato scales is among the options offered on the $39 Miami Spice dinner menu. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel)

