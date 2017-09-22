Josie's Ristorante adds new menu items courtesy of chef Mark Militello

Josie’s Ristorante
1602 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, 561-364-9601, JosiesRistorante.com
This 25-year-old traditional Italian restaurant has revamped its menu with new selections.
“Everyone has always asked for a lobster ravioli ($30),” James Beard Award-winning chef Mark Militello said before ending his two-year stint as consulting chef at Josie’s Ristorante to move on to a new job as executive chef at Prezzo in Boca Raton. “For the filling, I made a mousseline from fresh diver scallops. I add a little burrata to keep it moist, instead of heavy cream. It's finished with a touch of cognac. The sauce is made with fresh corn and a little bit of truffle. The dough is made with spinach, so it's green, and customers get fresh shaved truffles.”
Militello’s new favorite is the smoked fish dip ($10). “We've done it with fresh snapper and grouper — very clean local fish,” he says. “It's a fun dish if you want to sit around and have a cocktail.”
Militello sourced mushrooms from Fort Pierce for the artichoke, goat cheese and walnut mezzaluna pasta ($24). “It's a light sauce with fresh roasted tomatoes ... almost in a primavera mindset,” he says.
The new sweet ending is a pineapple upside-down mango cake ($9).
Cocktail additions are a basil and blood orange martini, called Josie’s Kiss, and Dante’s Passion with citrus vodka, passionfruit, prosecco and berries (both $12).
