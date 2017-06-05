Kiki on the River drops anchor in Miami

Kiki on the River
450 NW North River Drive, Miami, 786-502-3243, KikiOnTheRiver.com
Roman Jones and Lee Lyon, owner of shuttered BED South Beach, have unveiled this waterfront venture in a former fish market and bait shop.
“My grandmother's name is Kleoniki, but we call her Kiki, which also means ‘to win,’ ” says fellow partner Aris Nanos, former Philippe Chow Miami managing partner. “I'm from Greece, so when Roman wanted to open a Greek restaurant on the Miami River, I had the perfect concept for the pure and authentic Greek experience.”
Signatures include a raw bar, crispy saganaki ($16), tuna tartare ($24), braised octopus ($18), baby-back ribs with ladolemono sauce ($24), lamb chops ($38) and grilled whole Mediterranean sea bass (market price).
The ambiance emulates an eastern Mediterranean seaside village with whitewashed walls, turquoise drapes, a tree encased in a terrarium, original steel and concrete beams and columns, seashell chandeliers, and leather sofas and chairs in a homey lounge. The real scene, though, is on a tiered deck with plants clinging to coquina walls, and vines and bougainvillea snaking around a thick trellis that extends over a bar. A dock welcomes boaters.
Lunch and dinner are served daily. DJs spin Friday through Sunday, and Sunday nights evolve into a full-on party.
