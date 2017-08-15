Yellow Green Market's Krakatoa opening restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard

Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine, a popular eatery at the weekend-only Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, is branching out to brick and mortar. Owners John Anthony and Abe Muis have bought the shuttered Ends Meat restaurant in downtown Hollywood and hope to have the new location open by October.

Anthony and Muis say they will continue to operate the original Krakatoa, a 23-seat corner stall that opened in 2014 and only serves lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The new restaurant, at 1910 Hollywood Blvd., also will be named Krakatoa and will offer lunch and dinner service throughout the week.

“We have a lot of regular customers, and we’ll be able to use the market location to funnel people downtown,” Anthony says. “We’ll carry the brand as far as we can go.”

Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com Krakatoa Indonesian restaurant will soon expand from the Yellow Green Farmers Market to a second location in downtown Hollywood. Krakatoa Indonesian restaurant will soon expand from the Yellow Green Farmers Market to a second location in downtown Hollywood. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com)

Muis, a chef who grew up on the Indonesian island of Lombok, says he will have monthly specials showcasing different regional styles at the cozy downtown restaurant, which seats 30. Anthony says he hopes to set up an interactive wall screen beaming live Skype images from an Indonesian market so diners can see ingredients and get a sense of the country.

Indonesian cuisine blends Asian herbs, spices and flavors in meat, seafood, vegetable, noodle and rice dishes. The flavors are similar to Malaysian and Thai food, but Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country composed of many islands, eschews pork in favor of beef and lamb. I’ve eaten at Krakatoa several times over the past year, and particularly like Muis’ spicy lamb noodles.

Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine has bought the former Ends Meat restaurant site at 1910 Hollywood Blvd., and its owners hope to open by October. Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine has bought the former Ends Meat restaurant site at 1910 Hollywood Blvd., and its owners hope to open by October. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com)

Anthony says business has been booming at the market stall, where they served 150 people last Sunday. Despite operating only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Krakatoa turns tables quickly and repeatedly, with a kitchen staff of four. Anthony says they plan to add employees and rotate staff between locations.

Ends Meat, a well-regarded restaurant run by chef-owner Kevin Dreifuss, closed in July after 16 months. It initially attracted a loyal but small audience with creative dishes and an oyster bar, then revamped with lower-priced burgers, ribs and tacos. Dreifuss, who once operated a South Florida food truck, is unsure of his next venture, but says he will take a break from the kitchen after nearly two decades in the restaurant business.

