Fort Lauderdale barbecue event postponed until July 15 due to rain

With more relentless rain forecast through the weekend, a free barbecue event along the Fort Lauderdale Riverwalk has been postponed. The Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast and Competition will now take place on Saturday, July 15, instead of June 10.

“It looks like Mother Nature is trying to rain on our sizzle, but we don’t give up easily,” organizers wrote in a press release.

The wet weather inundating South Florida has been more suitable for frogs and toads than food-festival lovers and pit masters, so the rescheduling makes sense. VIP tickets already purchased for the event will be honored on the new date.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15 at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., in Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free and open to all ages, and a la carte items will be available for $5 and up.

Michael F. McElroy / Sun Sentinel Barbecue classics such as ribs will be featured at the Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale on July 15. Barbecue classics such as ribs will be featured at the Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale on July 15. (Michael F. McElroy / Sun Sentinel)

More than a dozen vendors are expected to take part, including Georgia Pig Barbecue, Hickory Sticks BBQ, BPA Catering, FHJ Event Event Planning, Southern Yankee BBQ, Father & Son’s Smoke till You Choke Bar-B-Q and King of Racks BBQ.

VIP tickets for those 21 and older cost $40 and are available at GoRiverwalk.com. VIP tickets include access to an area with beer and spirits and include eight drink tickets and one food ticket. Those who bought VIP tickets and cannot attend on the new date should call 954-468-1541.

