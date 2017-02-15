Meet Lee Brian Schrager, the food-fest impresario with humble Broward roots

How did a guy go from delivering midnight room-service meals at the Bahia Mar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale to being one of the most powerful movers and shakers in the food and beverage industry? Ambition, perseverance, luck and chutzpah.

Lee Brian Schrager started as a kid from Sunrise who swept aisles and scraped sidewalk gum at a Winn-Dixie on Oakland Park Boulevard. Now, he’s the impresario who coordinates two of the largest and most influential foodie gatherings in the world: the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, which holds its 16th edition across South Florida Feb. 22-26, and its newer fall counterpart, the New York City Wine and Food Festival.

“I always knew he’d be something, because he’s always been a go-getter,” says his mother, Marlene Schrager, of Plantation. “But I had no idea how big he’d be.”

“He’s the hardest-working person I know,” says his older brother Richard, an attorney in Maryland. “And people just love him. … I’ve never gotten a bad meal when I’m with him.”

A featured slot at the festivals can make budding chefs’ careers. Schrager cajoles, hobnobs and cultivates relationships with rising and established stars, and politely rebuffs has-beens and never-weres. He counts celebrities such as Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay and Rachael Ray among his friends. At this year’s festival, rapper Snoop Dogg will spin tunes at the Grand Tasting village on the sands of South Beach, chef-turned-TV star Anthony Bourdain will emcee the tribute dinner honoring chef Jose Andres at the Loews in Miami Beach, and actor Neil Patrick Harris will co-host a Bloody Mary brunch at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton.

“It used to be chefs wanted to become rock stars. Now, rock stars are becoming chefs,” says Schrager, who grew the festival as an executive with Southern Wine & Spirits, a job he still holds and one he got by writing a letter to the company’s CEO when he turned 40. “It’s crazy what has happened in the food world. People are fanatics. The Food Network changed everything.”

He creates environments that we all want to be in. — Food Network star Bobby Flay, on Schrager

Food Network and Cooking Channel are the presenting sponsors of the SOBEWFF, which has raised more than $24 million for Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The networks’ stars are among the top draws of a festival that has branched to Schrager’s roots, with seven events taking place in Broward County as part of the Taste Fort Lauderdale Series. Among them: the opening-night Seaside Eats dinner, on Feb. 22 at the Bonnet House, and a first-time cocktail event, DRINK Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 24 at Fat Village.

“He knows food, and he knows events,” says Howie Schrager, Lee’s younger brother, a middle school teacher and high school coach from Weston. “Lee has had a big hand in making some of these celebrities. They appreciate what he’s done, and every year it just keeps getting bigger.”

The 2016 South Beach Wine & Food Festival attracted more than 60,000 guests to more than 75 events in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities including Rachel Ray, Robert Irvine, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay and Andrew Zimmern held workshops and dinners. The festival kicked off with a Seaside Eats dinner hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine at the Bonnet House Museum and Gardens in Fort Lauderdale.

The sprawling festival has become part Super Bowl and part Woodstock, a movable feast from Coral Gables to Fort Lauderdale, featuring everything from midnight Champagne with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten to an all-day family festival at Jungle Island with cake ace Duff Goldman. An expected 65,000 enthusiasts will descend upon 90 events featuring 350 chefs, winemakers and food professionals from around the world.

“He creates environments that we all want to be in,” says chef Bobby Flay, one of Food Network’s biggest stars, who has taken part in the South Beach festival since its second year. “It’s almost like I want to do whatever he asks, because I always feel appreciated.”

Schrager’s love of cooking began as a child on Long Island, where he got an Easy-Bake Oven as a holiday gift. When his family moved to South Florida in 1974, he realized he could turn his passion into a career after being encouraged by a home economics teacher at Nova High, Linda Darnell. He went to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., in the 1970s, long before kitchens were glamorous and chefs could become celebrities. One of his first jobs when he returned to Fort Lauderdale was on the overnight kitchen shift at Bahia Mar. “I’d take the order, cook the burger and deliver it to the room,” Schrager recalls.

I don’t think it’s humanly possible to tell Lee Schrager, "No." — Republican strategist and friend Ana Navarro

Schrager, 57, now has a life he never imagined when he was young. He has a husband who is a physician, Colombian-born radiologist Ricardo Restrepo, and they live a dream life. They shuttle between a gorgeous $2.6 million George Merrick-built home in Coral Gables, an apartment in the famed Ansonia building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and a summer rental in the Hamptons, where Schrager cooks and parties with chefs and friends such as Billy Joel.

Howie Schrager says he enjoys going to Thanksgiving at his brother’s Coral Gables home, where Restrepo’s parents and four siblings, all doctors, and other friends gather. “You never know who’s going to show up,” Howie says. “Ana Navarro was there last November.”

“I adore Lee,” says Navarro, a Republican political strategist and CNN analyst who has known Schrager for 20 years.They text and talk frequently, teasing each other about their weight struggles, with Navarro nicknaming him “Chubby’ and Schrager calling her “Princess Chubs.”

“There are a few things that make Lee special. His love of people and the way he works at maintaining friends. His ability to multitask. And his ability to get things done,” Navarro says. “I don’t think it’s humanly possible to tell Lee Schrager, ‘No.’ ”

“When I was first with Lee, it took me six months to understand what he did,” says Restrepo, who met Schrager at a Coral Gables car wash 13 years ago. They married in New York three years ago. “He’s just so passionate, always working, always coming up with ideas. This all comes naturally. He loves people. He loves entertaining. He loves socializing.”

Surprisingly, Schrager doesn’t love all food. “He’s a pretty picky eater,” his mother says.

“I don’t like fish,” Schrager says.

His brothers say he’s scarred from frozen flounder fillets of his youth, although all say his mother cooked well.

“When we go out and a chef serves him fish, I have to eat for two,” Restrepo says.

On a recent morning, Schrager prepared visitors his mother’s German breakfast dish, an egg scramble with bacon, potatoes and peppers that was a dinner staple in their middle-class Jewish home. He included the recipe in his 2016 cookbook, “America’s Best Breakfasts.” His two dogs, Charlie Brown, an Old English sheepdog, and Stanley, a French briard, roamed the back pool deck. “They’re my children,” Schrager says.

“In my next life, I want to come back as one of Lee’s dogs,” Navarro says. “He pampers them, but then again he pampers everyone. When you leave a party, most people give you something like a bag of almonds or chocolates. Lee gives you a Illy coffeemaker.”