Third Legends Tavern and Grille opens in Lighthouse Point

Legends Tavern and Grille

3128 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, 754-220-8932, LegendsTavernAndGrille.com

Father and son Russel and Jess Louis have opened their third Legends location in the former Hott Leggz, based on their original founded in 2010 in Sunrise.

Signatures of the gastropub fare include falafel wrap ($9.99); myong wings ($11.99); escargot-stuffed mushrooms ($8.99); their take on a Cuban sandwich, called the Havana ($12.99); and a New England-style lobster roll ($16.99).

Recent chain additions are maple-sweet-potato waffle fries ($8.99), short-rib grilled cheese ($15.99), grouper sandwich ($14.99), Black and Blue steak salad ($16.99) and maple-bacon funnel fries topped with maple-bourbon cream sauce for dessert ($7.99).

Ten drafts and 35 bottled beers cost from $5 to $7.50.

“We liked the potential we saw in the Federal Highway frontage,” Russel says. “Our decor is similar to our other locations with an updated color scheme of grays with an industrial look of piping and diamond plate. A brick accent wall is highlighted with a neon logo light. The LED lighting under the bar and under the liquor shelves, as well as outside, give a nice glow. There are plenty of TVs.”

Seating is also available on the patio and the sidewalk. Lunch and dinner are served daily, including a $5.99 weekday lunch menu.

CAPTION Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. CAPTION Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. CAPTION Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill, a new restaurant in North Miami, expands its Mediterranean menu to include food and wine from the Middle East and North Africa as well as the usual flavors of southern Italy, France, Spain and Greece. Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill, a new restaurant in North Miami, expands its Mediterranean menu to include food and wine from the Middle East and North Africa as well as the usual flavors of southern Italy, France, Spain and Greece. CAPTION The Habit Burger Grill has been growing since it opened its doors in 1969. There are now eight of them in Florida and already two in Broward County. The Habit Burger Grill has been growing since it opened its doors in 1969. There are now eight of them in Florida and already two in Broward County. CAPTION Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. CAPTION This small restaurant is changing the meaning of Mexican cuisine in South Florida with authentic dishes, traditional drinks, history and art. Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine is located in Fort Lauderdale. This small restaurant is changing the meaning of Mexican cuisine in South Florida with authentic dishes, traditional drinks, history and art. Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine is located in Fort Lauderdale.

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.