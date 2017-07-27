Third Legends Tavern and Grille opens in Lighthouse Point

Legends Tavern and Grille
3128 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, 754-220-8932, LegendsTavernAndGrille.com
Father and son Russel and Jess Louis have opened their third Legends location in the former Hott Leggz, based on their original founded in 2010 in Sunrise.
Signatures of the gastropub fare include falafel wrap ($9.99); myong wings ($11.99); escargot-stuffed mushrooms ($8.99); their take on a Cuban sandwich, called the Havana ($12.99); and a New England-style lobster roll ($16.99).
Recent chain additions are maple-sweet-potato waffle fries ($8.99), short-rib grilled cheese ($15.99), grouper sandwich ($14.99), Black and Blue steak salad ($16.99) and maple-bacon funnel fries topped with maple-bourbon cream sauce for dessert ($7.99).
Ten drafts and 35 bottled beers cost from $5 to $7.50.
“We liked the potential we saw in the Federal Highway frontage,” Russel says. “Our decor is similar to our other locations with an updated color scheme of grays with an industrial look of piping and diamond plate. A brick accent wall is highlighted with a neon logo light. The LED lighting under the bar and under the liquor shelves, as well as outside, give a nice glow. There are plenty of TVs.”
Seating is also available on the patio and the sidewalk. Lunch and dinner are served daily, including a $5.99 weekday lunch menu.
