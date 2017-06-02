Louie Bossi: From heroin addict to kitchen kingpin

Louie Bossi tells of the time he overdosed and almost died on a New York subway car after snorting a $10 bag of heroin known as Amtrak. His sister recalls how Louie was stabbed in the back with scissors by a drugged-up girlfriend in Miami and how it was a good thing he landed in the hospital. “She was shot dead doing a drug deal the next day,” Rosemary Bossi Daniel says. His wife tells how Louie knocked on her door in 2009, nine months into a sobriety that stuck, begging to see his two young sons. She refused.

“I said, ‘You have to put a year under your belt,’ ” Toni Bossi recalls. “I needed to know that he was serious. There’s been some tough love.”

Through it all, the kitchen has been Louie Bossi’s salvation. After his father left his family when he was 7, Louie would cook for his three older siblings while his mother worked three jobs. When he was older, he’d make meals for friends. Soon after meeting Toni at a 12-step meeting in 1998, he wooed her by making rigatoni a la vodka. “To die for,” Toni says.

He bounced around pizzerias and restaurants his whole life. Through the haze of drugs, booze and pills, he felt best when someone complimented his food. “A different kind of high,” Louie Bossi says.

“My friends would say, ‘Why don’t you leave him? He’s a loser,’ ” Toni says. “But I saw something in him. When he wasn’t using, he was a gentle, caring and sensitive guy. He’s a workhorse. He’s got talent. And he’s got so much passion. I always said he could be the next Mario Batali.”

Joe Cavaretta / Sun Sentinel Louie Bossi overcame heroin addiction to become one of South Florida's hottest chefs and restaurateurs. He'll host a benefit June 3 for Crossroads, a recovery center in Delray Beach. Louie Bossi overcame heroin addiction to become one of South Florida's hottest chefs and restaurateurs. He'll host a benefit June 3 for Crossroads, a recovery center in Delray Beach. (Joe Cavaretta / Sun Sentinel)

“Now, his name is up in lights all over the place,” restaurateur Todd Herbst says. “And he deserves it. He’s earned it. Louie has worked his ass off to get where he is.”

Bossi, who turns 50 this year, is finally in a good place. He has a loving wife and two boys, Nicholas, 16 and Antonio, 8. He has been sober for nine years. He runs two of South Florida’s hottest restaurants in partnership with Herbst’s Big Time Restaurant Group. The first Louie Bossi’s Ristorante opened in 2015 on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The second opened last month on East Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton. A third is planned for downtown Delray Beach next year. The restaurants are huge successes, serving soulful Italian food with housemade breads and pastas and meats cured and dry-aged on the premises. Toni, a veteran restaurant manager, works the front of the house at the Boca Raton location.

“I never finished high school, never went to culinary school,” Bossi says. “The only diploma I have is one from a pizzamaking course. But I’m proof that it’s never too late to turn things around. I took that Bossi name, which was tarnished and filled me with shame and resentment, and am working to make it something great.”

His mother, Rosemary Bossi, who lives in Delray Beach, says, “I’m so amazed how far he’s come.”

His sister, also named Rosemary says, “He has the tools now to succeed. He didn’t want to turn out like his dad. He’s a big guy — everybody used to call him ‘Large Lou’ — and he does things big. But he doesn’t act like a big shot, even with all this success.”

On Saturday night, June 3, Bossi will stage the inaugural Taste of Recovery in Delray Beach. Nearly 20 restaurants are scheduled to take part in the culinary event. (I’ll be serving as an unpaid judge for the Best Bite competition.) The event will raise money for Crossroads, a recovery clubhouse in Delray Beach where drug and alcohol addicts gather daily for 12-step meetings. Bossi first went to Crossroads in 1998, a couple of years after he moved to South Florida.

“I walk up and down Atlantic Avenue in Delray, and it seems half the wait staff is in recovery,” says Tony Allerton, 88, the executive director of Crossroads and a self-described alcoholic who has been sober 35 years. “I see a lot of those same faces at Crossroads.”

Bossi says addiction strikes all walks of life, but restaurant and kitchen workers are particularly hard hit. Long hours, hot stoves, frayed nerves, late nights and ready access to cash, alcohol and drugs all play a role. “The hospitality industry has a disproportionate problem,” says Herbst, whose group also runs Rocco’s Tacos, City Oyster and Big City Tavern.

Bossi’s sister, who works in the recovery field, says, “You’ve got booze all around, and either the cook has drugs, the dishwasher has drugs or the customers have drugs.”

Anthony Bourdain, the chef turned TV host, detailed his heroin addiction in his book “Kitchen Confidential.” Daniel Serfer, a Miami chef who owns Blue Collar and Mignonette restaurants, recently shared his substance-abuse issues with the Miami Herald. “We need more open dialogue about how drugs and alcohol are a problem in our industry,” Serfer told the Herald. “People need to know you can have a great life and be clean.”

Bossi wants to do his part. After past scrapes with the law, including a DUI, he speaks to 12-step groups in jail. He mentors and sponsors recovering addicts. And he gives jobs and second chances to those who need work.

Toni says Bossi has been a beneficiary of second chances. During the rocky first decade of their marriage, he says he relapsed seven times. Toni recalls him once flinging a frying pan through a restaurant dining room where they both worked. She says he would sometimes miss shifts at City Oyster in Delray Beach, the Big Time restaurant where he started in 2000, but his managers would hire him back.

“I’m thrilled that we gave him however many chances we gave him,” Herbst says. “He’s a personable, affable down-to-earth guy. And his food is outstanding.”

Bossi says City Oyster was his first job in a proper kitchen. He loved the hierarchy and the structure. He was the morning line cook, making soups and other dishes for later in the day. He absorbed everything he could. He would stay late to learn about making veal and beef stocks from scratch.

Bossi was born in Queens, N.Y. His father, Louis Bossi Sr., worked in the printing business and eventually chose drinking over family life.. “He smoked no-filter Camels and drank Rheingold in cans,” Bossi says. After his father left, the family moved to northern New Jersey. With his mother always working, he says he had an unstructured adolescence, and was often out on the streets until 1 a.m. He says he started drinking at 17, and became hooked on heroin at 19.

“I had abandonment issues. I had self-esteem issues. I had resentment issues,” Bossi says.

His older sister Lorraine, who worked in a Fort Lauderdale nightclub, died at 28 in a motorcycle wreck in 1992 on Cypress Creek Road. That sent the family into a tailspin.