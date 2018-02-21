Luff's Fish House brings Keys vibe to Boca

Luff’s Fish House

390 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, 561-609-2660, LuffsFishHouse.com

The owner of Trattoria Romano and La Nouvelle Maison has debuted this causal, nautical retreat in a 1920s coquina bungalow across the street.

“My love and passion for the Keys lifestyle played a role. I wanted to bring that vibe to the most recent development boom to downtown Boca Raton,” Arturo Gismondi says. “The gazebos represent what South Florida is about: the ocean breezes, open-air patios, with fresh seafood where you can just kick back and relax.”

Signatures include Key West pink shrimp gumbo ($8), fried oysters ($16), mahi Reuben ($17), BBQ baby back ribs smoked in-house ($25), whole deboned fried snapper with Asian sauce ($34) and the #35 Key lime pie towering with toasted marshmallow ($12).

“Thirty-five trial runs,” Gismondi says of the pie’s name.

The Sunshine State of Mind margarita blends tequila, mango and citrus ($11).

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid whitewashed surroundings with blue accents, ship’s wheel chandelier, oyster shell chandelier, original coquina fireplace, a salvaged window framing the specials menu, and vintage photos of the property and the original owner Ted Luff before it became a variety of shops.

Plans call for weekend live music.

Insider tip: House-made hot sauces are available by request.

