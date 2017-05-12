Matchbox Kitchen comes to Sawgrass Mills

Matchbox American Kitchen + Spirit
1600 Sawgrass Mills Circle, No. 5100, Sunrise, 754-701-3731, MatchboxRestaurants.com
This casual chain, founded in 2003 in Washington, D.C., has opened its first Florida location at Sawgrass Mills in the east end of the Colonnade Outlets.
“Sawgrass Mills is an internationally recognized destination with a tremendous local and international shopper base, making it an ideal location for our unique brand of dining,” says Peter D’Amelio, chief executive officer. “Guests will enjoy our signature American fare and cocktails in a rustic yet modern setting with friendly service.”
Signatures include spicy tuna tartare tacos (three, $11; six, $18); fried chicken Cobb salad ($11, $15); the 3.6.9. mini burgers with onion straws and a choice of Gouda, mozzarella or Gorgonzola (three, $12; six, $18; nine, $23); three-meat, wood-fired pizza ($14, $22); crab-cake sandwich ($17); braised short ribs ($25); and a sweet ending of chocolate brownies with vanilla ice cream ($8).
Lunch and dinner are served daily, plus weekend brunch, amid a two-level, old-world, industrial setting with reclaimed wood, steel and brick.
Both levels boast patios with features such as fire pits, heaters and an indoor-outdoor bar, which serves cocktails ($11), such as the Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita and Patio Pounder Lemonade with watermelon-infused vodka.
