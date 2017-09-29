New menu at Max's Harvest offers fish from seas near and far

Max’s Harvest
169 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-381-9970, MaxsHarvest.com
The new executive chef of this acclaimed, 6-year-old restaurant in Pineapple Grove has released his first menu since starting this summer after a decor rejuvenation.
“I’ve integrated the farms I used in Miami and broadened our network of suppliers to re-establish Max's Harvest as a true farm-driven restaurant,” says Blair Wilson, who hails from the Social Club in Miami Beach and replaces Eric Baker, who is opening his own restaurant.
Dishes exemplifying this are farm-raised, Buffalo-style alligator ($17) and ricotta gnocchi in Parmesan broth ($24).
One of his favorites is the bluefin tuna crudo ($17). “The tuna is shipped to us from Spain, and the preparation is a wonderful balance of umami and sweet and sour,” he says.
He also prefers the pan-roasted hogfish with charred Brussels sprouts and cauliflower ($32). “The fish is amazingly fresh, usually from the waters off of Boynton Beach,” Wilson says. “We butterfly the whole fish and give it a good sear before finishing in the oven. The vegetables give some earthiness, and the sweet-corn beurre blanc tastes like liquid corn on the cob.”
New finales feature mini dark-chocolate-marshmallow bombe trio ($12).
Fall cocktails include sweet potato old-fashioned and fig negroni (both $12).
