Review: MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza in Fort Lauderdale needs work

The art of making Neapolitan pizza can be intense, idiosyncratic and clannish. Can it be widely reproduced on a formulaic scale for the American masses? With dozens of MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company franchises under construction and hundreds more in the works, we’re about to find out. Judging by the results at the Fort Lauderdale location, which opened in March as the fourth outpost nationwide and the first in South Florida, I’m wondering if this is a case of putting the carton before the pizza crust.

I can see why local owner John Davimos, a former sports agent, is enamored with MidiCi’s “fast-fine” concept, shorthand for fast-casual fine dining. The quality is way above Pizza Hut, although the prices are not much higher. Almost everything on the menu costs $6 to $14. When you order, you’re given a real glass for your fountain drink, craft beer or wine. Decent silverware is offered, along with a condiment counter that includes fresh basil plants, crushed red and black pepper, and canisters of extra-virgin olive oil.

Besides the Fort Lauderdale location on the booming U.S. 1 corridor separating Victoria Park and Flagler Village, Davimos has plans for other franchises in Sunrise and Miami. Another MidiCi has broken ground on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. The chain’s founder, Amit Kleinberger, an Israeli-born entrepreneur who grew Menchie’s frozen yogurt (remember frozen yogurt?) into an international brand, opened the first MidiCi in Sherman Oaks, Calif., in 2015.

MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company / Courtesy MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company in Fort Lauderdale is among the first of a fast-growing fast-casual pizza chain that features a horseshoe-shaped open kitchen and food prep area. MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company in Fort Lauderdale is among the first of a fast-growing fast-casual pizza chain that features a horseshoe-shaped open kitchen and food prep area. (MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company / Courtesy)

After two recent visits to the Fort Lauderdale location, I was impressed by the ingredients, much of it imported from Italy, given the low price point. The antipasto platters of meats and cheeses were very good. The fresh burrata appetizer plates were good, particularly one with 18-month aged Italian prosciutto and melon ($8). The salads were good, including a bright and lightly dressed rock shrimp, avocado and romaine with lemon vinaigrette ($10). I liked the design of the room, a horseshoe-shaped counter and open kitchen surrounding two tiled, dome wood-burning ovens made in Italy. I like the company ethos that emphasizes social interaction over distraction, with no televisions, cell phone use discouraged and tables slightly bunched together to encourage conversation among strangers.

Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com The meat and cheese appetizers at MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza offer good quality at low prices, including the fresh burrata with imported Italian prosciutto and melon. The meat and cheese appetizers at MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza offer good quality at low prices, including the fresh burrata with imported Italian prosciutto and melon. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com)

But I didn’t like the pizza. It’s not that I don’t like Neapolitan pizza, a distinct breed baked in an ultra-hot wood or stone oven that often adheres to a strict set of guidelines. It comes out wetter, not as crisp and more sparsely and unevenly topped with cheese than most American pies. It is best eaten straight from the oven and not meant to travel in a box. It is no more than 12 inches wide, can be eaten with a fork and knife (ugh) and can easily be consumed by one hungry person. Margherita pizza, with fresh mozzarella, crushed Italian tomatoes and fresh basil — the white, red and green of the Italian flag — is my barometer for Neapolitan pizza. It costs $8.50 at MidiCi. Pizzerias with strict Neapolitan certification must use San Marzano tomatoes, but MidiCi uses Ciao Pomodorodi Napoli peeled tomatoes.

The flavors of the sauce, cheese and basil were fine. But on two visits six days apart, I found MidiCi’s pizzas curiously underdone, with the dough overly chewy and almost gummy. I say, “curiously” because my pizzas looked pretty and photographed well, with little singed splotches on top and around the big, puffy edges, known as the cornicione. However, the mozzarella hadn’t really melted, the bottom of the pizza was nearly white, and overall I was disappointed. I also found the truffle and prosciutto di San Danielle pizza ($14) wanting, its lackluster dough covered with a weird-tasting “non-GMO truffle cream,” mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh mushrooms and slices of room-temperature prosciutto piled on after baking (the traditional way). MidiCi offers 22 pizzas in all, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com The classic margherita pizza at MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza, with fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes and basil, looked pretty, but the dough was gummy and overall was unsatisfying. The classic margherita pizza at MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza, with fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes and basil, looked pretty, but the dough was gummy and overall was unsatisfying. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com)

Neapolitan pizzas are supposed to bake between 60 and 90 seconds at temperatures that reach up to 1,000 degrees. It seemed that MidiCi’s oak-burning ovens weren’t hot enough or the fornaio, as the pizza bakers are known, hadn’t mastered the intricacies of their domed domains. Or perhaps something had gone wrong with the dough, made from double-zero Neapolitan flour, water, sea salt and yeast, and proofed in a climate-controlled room. General manager Michael Dansak was disappointed to hear about my experience. He says the restaurant had issues with the dough in the early weeks, but he hasn’t heard complaints lately. “It’s all about how the ovens are managed,” Dansak says. “There are different hot spots. I’m going to have to start monitoring that again more closely.”

Just to make sure it wasn’t me, I took a trip to Louie Bossi’s on Las Olas Boulevard a couple of days later and ordered a margherita D.O.P., a certified Neapolitan pizza made with double-zero flour, San Marzano tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella. It cost $19, double the price of MidiCi, although it can be had for $9.50 at the bar during weekday happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. It was glorious, a bit soggy in the middle but with crust that was airy, light and slightly chewy at the same time.

MidiCi / Courtesy The Nutella dessert calzone ($6) at MidiCi has been a popular item, oven-baked dough stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread and fresh berries, topped with shaved coconut and a balsamic reduction. The Nutella dessert calzone ($6) at MidiCi has been a popular item, oven-baked dough stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread and fresh berries, topped with shaved coconut and a balsamic reduction. (MidiCi / Courtesy)

An unfair comparison? Perhaps. But if a brand is dreaming big before opening its 10th store, it had better make sure the star of the show is ready for its closeup. MidiCi’s pizzas need work. Other things need work, too.

With its sophisticated atmosphere and intricate menu — 44 items with detailed descriptions in small letters — MidiCi feels like a full-service restaurant trapped in a fast-casual shell. On my first visit, my group was overwhelmed and frazzled trying to order everything at the front counter upon entering. We were told full service was offered at the bar, but I had my kid with me. Dansak tells me sit-down service is now offered throughout the 140-seat restaurant, but diners must request it.

We paid at the register, took our glasses to the soda fountain, collected our utensils and spices, found a table and placed the centerpiece with our order number in the middle. It was all a bit confusing and clunky. And if you pay for a Nutella calzone stuffed with berries ($6) or gelato for dessert, you need to flag down a server when you’re ready to have it prepared and delivered. Some were friendly and alert. Others were preoccupied with clearing tables.

Our pizzas came out quickly, with salads and appetizers still being eaten, leading to pileups. Luckily, an adjacent table was empty and handled our overcrowding. A meatball appetizer ($6) in a metal dish featured two small orbs of soft and flavorful grass-fed Angus beef topped with melted mozzarella finished in the wood oven. It was marred by sauce that tasted acrid and burnt. Dansak wonders if it burned in the oven, but it tasted as if a batch on the stove had simmered too long and someone forgot to stir the pot. That problem is easily fixed. Getting the pizza right is the taller order.