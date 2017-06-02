Mojitobar adds 'Plates' to new location at Sawgrass Mills

Mojitobar & Plates by Douglas Rodriguez
2602 Sawgrass Mill Circle, No. 1219, Sunrise, 954-851-9837, TheMojitobar.com
Douglas Rodriguez, a James Beard Award winner known as the godfather of Nuevo Latino cuisine, has brought food to the second location of the 5-year-old Mojitobar at Bayside Marketplace in Miami.
The new venture in the previous Ghirardelli Chocolate Shop at the renovated Oasis area of Sawgrass Mills is five times larger than its bar-only original.
“Of course, I’m still doing the things I’m known for — the Latin dishes, the ceviches ($13-$17) — but I’m really excited about getting back into the American classics. It’s been years since I’ve had the opportunity to create an epic burger: a 6-ounce, certified Black Angus burger with smoked ropa vieja and provolone ($17). Similarly, I’m excited about the crispy smoked jerk chicken wings with tamarind-honey glaze ($12).”
Other highlights include Cuban 12-vegetable slaw ($16), smoked guava barbecue ribs ($22) and chocolate Nutella parfait for dessert ($10).
Lunch and dinner are served until 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 4 a.m. Friday and Saturdays amid sleek surroundings with brushed stainless-steel bars and facades, lime banquettes lining a semicircular room, an indoor-outdoor circular bar, LED accents and a suspended geometric ceiling.
A DJ spins nightly on the covered patio.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.