Mother's Day: South Florida restaurants Mom will love

It all begins with moms: life, love and sustenance. So on Mother’s Day, the obligatory way to repay the ones who birthed and nurtured us is by pampering them. That usually means a nice meal that is not cooked by them.

Mother’s Day is a grin-and-bear-it holiday for restaurant diners and staffs. It can get crowded and crazy. Chillax, sip a cocktail and remember the hard work and sacrifices that moms make to deserve this day. Here are some places in South Florida that should make any mother happy. Availability remained when I wrote this, but reservations are essential.

Blue Moon Fish Company on the Intracoastal offers far more than a great view. Blue Moon Fish Company / Courtesy Blue Moon Fish Company on the Intracoastal offers far more than a great view. Blue Moon Fish Company on the Intracoastal offers far more than a great view. (Blue Moon Fish Company / Courtesy)

BROWARD COUNTY

Blue Moon Fish Co., 4405 W. Tradewinds Ave., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, 954-267-9888, BlueMoonFishCo.com — I spent last Mother’s Day at this upscale seafood restaurant on the Intracoastal. The brunch buffet, featuring oysters, shrimp and crab along with unlimited small plates from the kitchen, did not disappoint. Mother’s Day brunch, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., costs $69 for adults ($35 for children under 12) and includes bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Tables for two remain throughout the day dockside, but larger parties are limited to late seating.

Iberico pork secreto marinated in citrus chili is one of the new dishes at Council Oak Steaks & Seaf Benjamin Rusnak / Courtesy Iberico pork secreto marinated in citrus chili is one of the new dishes at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Iberico pork secreto marinated in citrus chili is one of the new dishes at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. (Benjamin Rusnak / Courtesy)

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7501, SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com — Those feeling lucky can hit the premium buffet being offered by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s swank steakhouse, then try their hands at slots or the blackjack tables. Brunch will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and $89 (plus tax and tip) will get you raw-bar selections, meats, pastas, made-to-order sushi, breakfast items and unlimited mimosas, bellinis, Bloody Marys, spiked lemonade and Taittinger Brut La Francaise Champagne.

Naked Crab, 1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-727-7090, NakedCrabFl.com — Chef Ralph Pagano’s new restaurant at the B Ocean Resort will serve a seafood brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The $65 per person feast (plus tax and tip, $29 for children 5 to 12) will feature crab-stuffed lobster tail, shrimp cocktail, crab Benedict, lobster hash and carving and omelet stations. Moms receive a complimentary glass of prosecco, and there will be a $10 bottomless drink option featuring mimosas, mango bellinis and Bloody Marys.

Oceans 234, 234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach, 954-428-2539, Oceans234.com — This beachfront restaurant will serve an a la carte brunch starting at 11 a.m. and also take complimentary family photos. Dishes include a fresh-berry pancake stack, crab BLT, and lobster mac and cheese.

Park & Ocean, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-2606, Society8.com — This casual restaurant overlooking the ocean recently opened at Birch State Park, and it has gotten favorable buzz. The Mother’s Day menu will feature breakfast items, salads and sandwiches.

Steak 954 at the W Hotel has become a dependable, tasty and pricey part of Fort Lauderdale's fine-di Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com Steak 954 at the W Hotel has become a dependable, tasty and pricey part of Fort Lauderdale's fine-dining firmament, with stylish design that includes a jellyfish aquarium. Steak 954 at the W Hotel has become a dependable, tasty and pricey part of Fort Lauderdale's fine-dining firmament, with stylish design that includes a jellyfish aquarium. (Mike Mayo / SouthFlorida.com)

Steak 954, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-414-8333, Steak954.com — Stephen Starr recently won a James Beard Award as Outstanding Restaurateur, and you can see why at Steak 954 in the W Hotel, with its stylish oceanfront dining room and hypnotic jellyfish aquarium. Mother’s Day brunch will feature specialty cocktails and a la carte dishes such as crab and avocado Benedict ($18), short rib Benedict on potato pancake ($15) and vanilla French toast with dulce de leche ($14).

Vienna Cafe & Wine Bar, 9100 W. State Road 84, Davie, 954-423-1961, ViennaWineBar.com. Chef-owner Per Jacobsen’s cozy spot near Interstate 595 will offer a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and serve dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. The $49 buffet (plus tax and tip, $24.50 for children 12 and under) will include an omelet station, carved meats, grilled salmon, pasta and desserts.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-2555, WildSeaLasOlas.com — The downtown and Las Olas crowds can enjoy a sumptuous $79 per person (plus tax and tip) buffet with live jazz and unlimited Veuve Clicquot Champagne inside the Riverside Hotel. Offerings will include a raw bar with oysters and shrimp, a carving station with sliced tenderloin and breakfast items such as eggs Benedict and chicken and waffles.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

The Breakers, 1 S. County Road, Palm Beach, 1-877-724-3188, TheBreakers.com — Donald Trump and the seasonal socialites have cleared out, but you can live it up Palm-Beach style at the elegant Breakers. Availability remains in the Ponce de Leon room for Mother’s Day brunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering Alaskan king crab legs, sushi, domestic caviar, pastas, fish, lamb chops, tenderloin, imported cheeses, pates and breakfast items. Cost is $140 for adults (plus tax and tip), $50 for children under 12.

Caffe Luna Rosa, 49 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-274-9404, CaffeLunaRosa.com — This popular Italian beachside bistro will serve brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day with its usual menu and a few specials, including lobster eggs Benedict and cannoli cream pancakes. Reservations are not taken for brunch, but will be accepted for dinner after 4 p.m. The restaurant will offer $5 strawberry mimosas all day.

The Galley, 600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, 561-231-6091, HiltonWestPalmBeach.com — The restaurant at the Hilton West Palm Beach will offer indoor and outdoor seating and a traditional brunch buffet including seafood, grilled items, pastries and bottomless drinks. The cost is $69 for adults, $25 for children under 10.

Ironwood Steak & Seafood, 400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-627-4852, IronwoodPGA.com. The restaurant at the PGA National Resort and Spa offers a lush golf course setting and will feature a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with seafood and meat selections and omelet and crepe stations. Cost is $79 for adults (plus tax and tip) and $25 for children 12 and under.