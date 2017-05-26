Eating

It's always burger time in South Florida

May is National Burger Month, with National Burger Day falling on Sunday, May 28. We, of course, celebrate the mighty sandwich year-round in South Florida.

Here is just a taste of our burger coverage, with guides to the best, weirdest, heaviest and, yes, most presidential burgers in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. 

  • Is the Le Tub burger in Hollywood still a national treasure?
    Once deemed the best burger in the country by GQ Magazine and touted by Oprah, Le Tub in Hollywood failed to make a recent top 25 South Florida list. Dining critic Mike Mayo still calls it great.

  • South Florida's best burgers
    Here are some of the best burger joints in South Florida. From traditional beef patties to ones with elk meat, topped off with everything from caramelized onions to fried cheese curd, these restaurants sure know how to dress a burger. Follow SouthFlorida.com on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

  • Riverwalk Burger Battle VIII
    Here are the winners of the Riverwalk Burger Battle VIII on Saturday, May 20, at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale:Best burger and Burger Battle champion: Bokamper's Sports Bar and Grill; Best knife and fork burger: Pelican Grand; Best fan favorite: Metro Diner; Best burger joint: Burger Craze;Best...

  • Seeking a 10-pound burger? The Mother Burger has you covered
    Phillip Valys attempts to conquer the Mother Burger at Burger & Beer Joint, 11025 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines. Call 954-367-8980 or go to BNBJoint.com. Burger & Beer Joint also has locations in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Miami. The $125 Mother Burger answers the unasked question, "What...

  • Best Burger: Charm City Burger Company
    Have a look at the burger that our readers named the best in South Florida.

