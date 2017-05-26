It's always burger time in South Florida
May is National Burger Month, with National Burger Day falling on Sunday, May 28. We, of course, celebrate the mighty sandwich year-round in South Florida.
Here is just a taste of our burger coverage, with guides to the best, weirdest, heaviest and, yes, most presidential burgers in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.
Is the Le Tub burger in Hollywood still a national treasure?
Once deemed the best burger in the country by GQ Magazine and touted by Oprah, Le Tub in Hollywood failed to make a recent top 25 South Florida list. Dining critic Mike Mayo still calls it great.
South Florida's best burgers
Here are some of the best burger joints in South Florida. From traditional beef patties to ones with elk meat, topped off with everything from caramelized onions to fried cheese curd, these restaurants sure know how to dress a burger. Follow SouthFlorida.com on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.
Riverwalk Burger Battle VIII
Here are the winners of the Riverwalk Burger Battle VIII on Saturday, May 20, at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale:Best burger and Burger Battle champion: Bokamper's Sports Bar and Grill; Best knife and fork burger: Pelican Grand; Best fan favorite: Metro Diner; Best burger joint: Burger Craze;Best...
Seeking a 10-pound burger? The Mother Burger has you covered
Phillip Valys attempts to conquer the Mother Burger at Burger & Beer Joint, 11025 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines. Call 954-367-8980 or go to BNBJoint.com. Burger & Beer Joint also has locations in Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Miami. The $125 Mother Burger answers the unasked question, "What...
Best Burger: Charm City Burger Company
Have a look at the burger that our readers named the best in South Florida.
South Florida's weirdest burgers have doughnut buns, boar meat and peanut butter
South Florida restaurants are sure packing some strange burgers. May is National Burger Month, and May 28 is National Burger Day, so we feasted on the most off-the-wall hamburgers we could find. Here’s what we found: Our restaurants boast patties made from Louisiana gator, pulled pork and wild...
Towering 'Trump Burger' in Hollywood a real mouthful
Mexican restaurant Facefood built a tower of meat, bread and condiments that commands attention from the president's friends and foes alike.
Review: Rough edges at B Square Burgers & Booze
Trendy Las Olas eatery goes overboard with novelty.
Burger & Beer Joint rolls into CineBowl
The Boca Raton-based chain is now serving bowlers and moviegoers in Delray Beach.
The great South Florida frita crawl
Eighty years after debuting on the streets of Havana, the frita cubana is gaining attention in the United States. We set out to explore the history and variety of these messy, delicious burgers.