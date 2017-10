Lime Fresh Mexican Grill / Courtesy

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill offers six tacos on its regular menu, including the surfer taco ($3.50), with baja-style fish and cabagge, and the I Wanna Tijuana Taco ($3.50) where refried beans are sandwiched between a soft flour toritlla and a crispy corn shell that's then stuffed with chicken or beef, plus toppings. The fast-casual resautant has seven South Florida locations, though six more locations are set to pop-up from Miami to West Palm Beach.

Lime will celebrate National Taco Day from Monday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 8, by giving away one free original taco ($3) with any purchase.

Info: Location in Palm Beach Gardens, West Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Doral, West Kendall, Downtown Dadeland and University of Miami; LimeFreshMexicanGrill.com