Review: Mediterranean delights are nice at Nisi

★★★½

Shortly after we were seated at Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, our server asked us to get up. It was time to take a trip to the Mediterranean. "Come," he beckoned, waving us over to the display case near the open kitchen. A school of lavraki, also known as European sea bass or branzino, peeked at us with clear eyes from a pile of ice. Clear eyes are a sign of fresh fish.

"It arrived today," our server said. There were also scarlet red carabineros, giant prawns from Spain that I mistook for langoustines. There were small sardines and Greek red mullet. There were also delicacies from closer shores, including jumbo Florida stone crabs and Blue Point oysters from New York.

Some of the items had signs with prices (the lavraki, $32 per pound). Others did not.

I'm a sucker for fresh seafood, so Nisi was nicely warming its way to my heart. Still, I was glad I was on my employer's dime. Or as longtime South Florida radio sportscaster Jeff DeForrest likes to say, "The two scariest words in the English language: market price."

Those giant prawns turned out to be $76 per pound. I didn't ask the price when I ordered, remembering the words of my late Uncle Joe: "If you have to ask, you can't afford it." Four grilled carabineros were $58.56 on the final tab. Some fish entrees, such as Icelandic cod ($28) and Faroe Island salmon ($24), are served at set prices. But the specialty items are all weighed and priced to order, which might be unnerving and off-putting for some diners.

But here's the thing about those $76-a-pound Spanish prawns: They were sweet and succulent and something you don't find every day. They were also served with side shots of sherry, which I later discovered were meant to be poured into the heads and slurped out.

"A carabinero shooter," says Andy Tsavos, managing partner of Nisi.

The server never explained that, so I ended up sucking the head and downing the shot separately. If that's the worst thing that happens in a meal, it's a pretty good meal. Nisi served a very good meal.

Watermelon with feta cheese salad Mike Mayo/SouthFlorida.com Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine, including this watermelon with feta cheese salad. Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine, including this watermelon with feta cheese salad. (Mike Mayo/SouthFlorida.com) (Mike Mayo/SouthFlorida.com)

Some items, such as a watermelon with feta salad ($12) or a salmon tartare appetizer ($16) topped with kataifi, little strands of fried filo dough, offer a fresh take on Greek cuisine. Others, such as stuffed grape leaves or dramatic plates of flaming cheese ($12, beware if you use flammable hair products as the dish gets whisked through the dining room), are straight-up classic versions. Everything I had was delicious and perfectly prepared. The bright dining room offers a stylish setting, with white drapery, white-stained driftwood, hanging wicker lamp shades and partitions with nooks that evoke a seaside cabana.

Nisi is a fun place for an occasion, lively and a little loud, a splash of Santorini behind a Hess gas station. It's not for the faint of wallet, particularly if you hit the seafood case hard. Located in the space that used to be Thasos restaurant, it opened last September. It's near the water, at the corner of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A, but not on the water. It's also near another popular Greek eatery, Greek Islands Taverna, which has a loyal following.

Judging by the well-heeled crowd at Nisi on a recent Friday night, there's enough demand for Hellenic hospitality to go around.

"We're a little different experience," says Tsavos.

Salmon tartare appetizer Nisi/Courtesy Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine and with an emphasis on fresh fish, including a salmon tartare appetizer with kataifi, thin strands of fried phyllo. Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine and with an emphasis on fresh fish, including a salmon tartare appetizer with kataifi, thin strands of fried phyllo. (Nisi/Courtesy) (Nisi/Courtesy)

Setting up shop in Fort Lauderdale has been a bit of culture shock for Tsavos. He's the former general manager of Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis, a South Beach hot spot where fresh seafood is also priced by the pound (and even more expensive). Things there didn't take off until 10 p.m. By that time on weeknights in Fort Lauderdale, things are winding down.

Tsavos, who grew up near Detroit and has relatives in Greece, has adjusted. He launched Nisi with the backing of a local produce purveyor and partnered with chef Josh Wahler, who worked with him at Estiatorio Milos. Tsavos and Wahler also launched a children's food-delivery service last year, but that has gone on hiatus. Wahler also has stepped aside at Nisi to focus on his growing family, although Tsavos says he remains a consultant. The kitchen is now run by Tiffany Yuken and George Kostopoulos. Yuken oversees the raw fish and seafood items, including that amazing salmon tartare (served with a spicy wasabi aioli). Kostopoulos runs the grill and ovens. It's working.

Mediterranean sea bass Nisi/Courtesy Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood, including Mediterranean sea bass baked in a mound of salt. Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood, including Mediterranean sea bass baked in a mound of salt. (Nisi/Courtesy) (Nisi/Courtesy)

The little touches are there. House-baked olive bread is served with extra virgin olive oil from Greece, enhanced by fresh-cut clippings of oregano snipped tableside from a plant. The service was friendly and polished, for the most part, with a flawless execution of a pivotal moment: a tableside boning of a salt-baked whole fish ($10 extra). Lavraki was baked in a mountain of coarse salt, which kept the fish moist. Working with a Boos Block carving board, our server picked apart the hunks of salt, then peeled away the skin and portioned out four succulent filets on plates. Then he split a serving of four lamb loin chops ($32), delicate and cooked perfect medium rare with roasted Greek potatoes. It was a refined Aegean version of surf and turf.

Lamb chops Nisi/Courtesy Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine, but also many standard classics such as lamb chops with roasted potatoes. Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine, but also many standard classics such as lamb chops with roasted potatoes. (Nisi/Courtesy) (Nisi/Courtesy)

We threw in an order of moussaka ($22) for good measure. Instead of the typical sheet-pan square, this was an individually prepared tin with ground lamb, slices of potato and eggplant and ephemeral Bechamel sauce. Side dishes were outstanding, including crisp kale and rainbow Swiss chard ($9) and diced beets with yogurt ($10).

Tsavos has good contacts with quality purveyors here and in Greece, and it shows. The watermelon in the feta salad was sweet. The feta, topped with micro arugula, was creamy and not too briny, a version that appeals to American palates. Chicken comes from an Amish farm in Pennsylvania.

My biggest quibble was that our server was quick on assumptions. Bottles of Zagori sparkling water kept coming at $7 a pop without us first being asked. The server was apparently so impressed with our group's food consumption, he said he would take care of dessert. He comped us a gorgeous fruit platter with a Greek yogurt and honey parfait, which was nice. But we never got to see a dessert menu, so I didn't even know about the loukoumades, Greek doughnuts soaked in syrup and topped with walnuts and Nutella, a family recipe that Tsavos raved about in a follow-up interview. "I had them at my wedding," Tsavos says.

Nisi Nisi/Courtesy Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers modern Greek cuisine with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood, along with a stylish dining room with white draperies, driftwood, wicker hanging lamps and an open kitchen. Nisi restaurant in Fort Lauderdale offers modern Greek cuisine with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood, along with a stylish dining room with white draperies, driftwood, wicker hanging lamps and an open kitchen. (Nisi/Courtesy) (Nisi/Courtesy)

Maybe next time. There was some sweet redemption, a tray of complimentary shots of Mastika as a nightcap. Mastika is a Greek liqueur made from the sap of a mastic tree, an evergreen used in chewing gum. Yasou. Yamas. I'll drink to that.

mmayo@southflorida.com, 954-356-4508. Follow my food adventures on Instagram: @mikemayoeats. Sign up for my weekly dining newsletter at SouthFlorida.com/EatBeatMail.