Plunge Beach Hotel opens gastropub in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Octopus Bar and Restaurant

Plunge Beach Hotel, 4660 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, 754-312-5775, PlungeBeachHotel.com

This 7-month-old oceanfront hotel has debuted its third and final restaurant, joining Bean and Barnacle cafe and Back Flip Beach Bar.

“The Octopus is a contemporary gastropub that incorporates global flavors, which take inspiration from the beachy and eclectic South Florida vibe,” says Will Silbernagel, director of food and beverage. “It’s distinctive from our other two eateries in that the menu selections are more vast, as are the portion sizes.”

Spins on comfort food include salmon rillette ($12), lamb poutine ($14), Coco Mussels in kaffir-lime coconut broth ($15), braised lamb shoulder with chana masala and tahini ($18), grilled octopus with white beans and chorizo ($23) and grilled tri-tip steak with bordelaise sauce ($25).

Wine-based cocktails feature Octopus's Garden, a take on a raspberry kamikaze ($9) and Mermaid in the Night, with lime and coconut cream ($10).

Desserts rotate, such as churros and blueberry-buttermilk tart ($8).

Dinner is served nightly amid the industrial lobby, with rough concrete columns and wicker table seating hugging a semicircular bar across from a colorful lounge.

“The decor is kitschy, yet laid-back and familiar,” Silbernagel says. “The scene we’re going for captures the hip and sophisticated vibe of the hotel.”

