Oishii Japanese opens near FAU in Boca Raton

Oishii Japanese and Hibachi

141 NW 20th St., Boca Raton, 561-955-6009, OishiiBocaRaton.com

The Chinese owners of Kingdom Buffet in Lake Worth have debuted this Japanese eatery in the Shops at University Park after its recent renovation.

“It’s near the university, and there is student housing behind us. They love our bubble tea [$3.45]. Not many restaurants have 20 flavors,” says Eve Yuan, the niece of the owner, Zhou Guang Yuan. “Lunchtime is pretty busy with business people.”

Bestsellers include pork gyoza ($3.75), chicken or shrimp pineapple fried rice ($7.95), tuna tataki ($8.95), chicken teriyaki ($8.95), seafood udon noodles ($9.75) and hibachi shrimp and steak combo ($13.50). The New Orleans sushi roll with crawfish, snow crab and spicy tuna ($11.95) is one of 16 specialty rolls ($8.95-$12.95). There are 24 standard rolls ($3.95-$8.95).

“We don’t have a hibachi show,” Yuan says. “It’s cooked in the open kitchen, so it’s tastier and a better price. One third of our business is takeout.”

Lunch, including five bento-box choices ($8.50-$9.50), and dinner are served daily amid tan walls with Asian paintings, red booths, dark furniture, an LED-lit sushi bar and faux bamboo. Fifteen glowing, red Asian lanterns dangle from a black industrial ceiling.

Out front, red umbrellas shade a trio of tables.

