New Greek bistro in Boca Raton grills with olive-pit briquettes

Oliv Pit Athenian Grille
6006 SW 18th St., Boca Raton, 561-409-2049, OlivPit.com
A Greek bistro has debuted in the renovated Shoppes at Village Point as one of the first to use briquettes made of olive pits for grilling meats.
"It's free of chemicals. There's a sweeter smell, so it's like cooking with olive wood,” says co-owner Emmanuel Vlahos, who moved here recently after three decades in Athens. “There's no smoke. It's sustainable and friendly to the environment. They used to do this in the Greek villages where they use everything. The ones we use are made in Kalamata, the most popular region for olive production in the world."
Appetizers offer four cheesy choices, such as grilled manouri ($9). Other highlights include a lighter rendition of eggplant spread ($7), zucchini croquettes ($9) and lamb burger ($14). Lamb chops and octopus are often specials (market-priced).
Sweet endings include orange or walnut cake (both $5).
Lunch and dinner are served daily amid an open kitchen and wood ceiling beams. A chic, rustic-wood banquette with white cushions and pillows runs the length of the narrow room. An intriguing, wall-size display of pots and pans is painted entirely white to match white brick, contrasting kelly-green walls. Alfresco seating beckons in the plaza’s courtyard.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.