New chef at One Door East creates Japanese-inspired dishes

One Door East
620 S. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-368-6902, OneDoorEast.com
Giovanni Rocchio has hired a new executive chef for his 10-month-old, industrial-style, global-tapas eatery, which is connected to his fine-dining jewel, Valentino Cucina Italiana.
“I have introduced Japanese-inspired dishes with a cleaner and more refined look,” says Albert Diaz, who was head chef at the Miami and London locations of acclaimed Zuma. “We are aiming toward more of an izakaya style of dining.”
One of his new favorites is tuna tataki with onion jus and negi ($23). “This dish explains the style of cuisine we’re trying to achieve, derivative to my Japanese cuisine background,” he says. “Another favorite is Chilean sea bass with saffron aioli, Kalamata olive snow and curry oil ($37). One of my passions is Indian cuisine, and I wanted to include ingredients with Spanish heritage because our form of dining is tapas.”
Others standouts are spring peas atop truffle ricotta ($16) and raw hiramasa — a Japanese amberjack — with yuzu truffle, rhubarb foam and flying-fish roe ($20).
A revamped cocktail menu complements the Asian direction with seven concoctions ($14), such as the tropical, herbaceous Red Lotus with tequila and Khao Tom with bourbon, citrus and pineapple.
Up next: pop-art murals and alfresco seating.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.