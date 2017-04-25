Orange Bowl Food and Wine event coming to Fort Lauderdale

Mark your calendars for another big night of sips and bites. The 2017 Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration will take place Friday, May 19 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The event, hosted by CBS4 entertainment reporter Lisa Petrillo, will feature food from more than 30 South Florida restaurants and wines from dozens of top labels. Among the scheduled participants: Artisan Beach House, 3030 Ocean, Boatyard, Matador Room by Jean-George Vongerichten, Spatch Peri-Peri Chicken, S3, YOLO, Colada Cuban Coffee House & Eatery, the Salty Donut and We Take the Cake.

There also will be live entertainment, raffle prizes and a silent auction The event is part of the Orange Bowl’s year-round efforts to help local charities beyond its annual college football bowl game. Organizers say the food and wine festival will raise roughly $100,000 for local charities. Beneficiaries include Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Special Olympics Florida and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy.

Tickets cost $95 for general admission and $225 for VIP packages, and are available at Community.OrangeBowl.org/OBFW or by calling 305-341-4701. The VIP package includes valet parking, early entry (6:30 p.m. instead of 7:30), access to a VIP lounge, meet and greet opportunity with chefs, additional raffle tickets for prizes and a premium gift bag.

