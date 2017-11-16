Park Tavern in Delray Beach adds lunch menu

Park Tavern

32 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-265-5093, ParkTavernDelray.com

This 5-year-old spot, which emphasizes local farm ingredients and overlooks Worthing Park and the bustle of Atlantic Avenue, has relaunched weekday lunch after three years.

“We saw the reaction to our weekend brunch and felt the demand was necessary,” co-owner Brian Albe says. “We opened briefly in the past for season only. The lunch menu is full of brand-new items that we have never had before.”

Those include tomato bisque ($7), classic BLT with house-smoked bacon ($12), grilled cheese with tomato soup ($12), grilled vegetable-pesto sandwich ($12), French dip with Wagyu roast beef ($14), lamb-meatball flatbread ($14) and fried chicken with honey-lime sriracha ($16).

“I’m always a sucker for a great fried chicken sandwich ($13), although you can't go wrong with our tavern burger for $9. It’s normally $15. Our burger has always been one of our top sellers,” he says. “I also love the kale and quinoa salad with roasted chicken ($14). It’s so fresh and clean.”

Hits taken from the dinner menu include warm pretzels with fondue ($7) and house-smoked swordfish dip ($13).

Seasonal drinks are apple cider sangria with bourbon and prosecco and the Great Pumpkin with vodka and ginger beer (both $12).

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.