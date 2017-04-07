South Florida restaurants serving Passover Seders

Passover begins at sundown on Monday, April 10, and ends on Tuesday, April 18. The beginning of the high holiday always starts with a grand feast with friends and family. For those who want to celebrate but don’t want to cook, we’ve compiled a list of Passover celebrations in South Florida.

Please note the places serving Seder are not kosher for Passover.

TOOJAY’S

Celebrate Passover on Monday, April 10, or Tuesday, April 11, at any of the 27 TooJay’s delis in Florida. Seatings will take place each night at 5 and 7:30. Although traditional food will be served, this is not a formal Seder. The Jewish deli will serve a homemade matzo-ball soup as well as brisket and roasted chicken. Of course, potato pancakes will be in abundance, and diners will be offered a choice of gefilte fish or chopped liver. Each entree comes with a glass of kosher wine. For those who wish to eat at home, TooJay’s will also prepare takeout meals.

TooJay’s has locations in Hallandale Beach, Plantation, Coral Springs, Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. Go to TooJays.com.

Henry's in Boca Raton will celebrate Passover Seder with a four-course prix fixe.

HENRY’S

Henry’s will serve Seder on Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 11. On Tuesday, the regular menu will also be available. The Seder will include a four-course prix fixe, and come with a traditional plate of zeroah (lamb shank), beitzah (hard-boiled egg), maror (herbs), charoset (a sweet, dark paste of nuts and fruits), karpas (parsley or celery) and chazeres (lettuce). Select matzo-ball or split-pea soup before choosing an appetizer, which includes gefilte fish, chopped chicken liver or romaine salad. For entrees, choose herb-roasted half chicken with mashed potatoes, beef brisket or honey-mustard salmon. Apple strudel or chocolate torte are dessert options. Reservations are required.

Henry’s is located at 16850 Jog Road, in Boca Raton. Tickets cost $40 per person. Call 561-638-1949 or go to HenrysOfBocaRaton.com.

RAPPY’S

Seder at Rappy’s will be relaxed on Monday, April 10. On Tuesday, April 11, the restaurant’s regular menu will be available in addition to the Seder dinner. The three-course prix fixe comes with a Seder plate for the table. Order matzo-ball soup or vegetable soup before picking one of three starters, including housemade gefilte fish, old-school chopped liver and a house salad. Main dishes include slow-braised brisket, half roasted chicken, pan-roasted salmon and house-roasted turkey. For dessert, the table will receive a holiday platter. Reservations are required.

Rappy’s is located at 5560 N. Military Trail, No. 300, in Boca Raton. Tickets cost $29.95 per person. Call 561-314-6840 or go to RappysRestaurant.com.

Charcoal Garden Bar and Grill Leticia de Mello Bueno / Courtesy Charcoal Garden Bar and Grill is one of three eateries participating in the Wynwood Yard's Passover celebration. Charcoal Garden Bar and Grill is one of three eateries participating in the Wynwood Yard's Passover celebration. (Leticia de Mello Bueno / Courtesy)

THE WYNWOOD YARD

This Seder is geared toward professionals ages 22-39, though everyone is welcome. The meal will be served 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Wynwood Yard’s garden at one long table for all guests to eat in communion. Food from Della Test Kitchen, Charcoal Garden Bar and Grill, and Cold Pressed Raw Kitchen will be served. Wine and cocktails are also included.

The Wynwood Yard is located at 56 NW 29th St., in Miami. Tickets cost $45. Call 305-351-0366 or go to TheWynwoodYard.com.