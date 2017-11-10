Family-friendly Peter Piper Pizza comes to Greenacres

Peter Piper Pizza

3961 Jog Road, Greenacres, 561-720-6788, PeterPiperPizza.com

This Arizona-based chain, founded in 1973, has introduced its first outpost on the East Coast.

“Greenacres is Peter Piper Pizza’s newest prototype, which incorporates a more modern restaurant design while enhancing the game-room atmosphere,” says Jason Greenwood, chief marketing officer. “It features an open kitchen that shows off our handmade food preparation. There are more seating choices for guests, with separate sections for party and family dining. We’ve added amenities for parents, like more televisions and a greater variety of beer on tap. We’ve also created an entirely separate entrance and register for carryout guests, so they can get in and out quickly.”

Highlights include breadsticks with marinara ($3.69); Mandarin cranberry salad with poppy-seed vinaigrette ($5.49); spinach Alfredo pasta ($7.99); the Werx pizza with pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, beef, green peppers, black olives and red onions ($14.29-$18.29); bone-in chicken wings ($9.49); and cinnamon or blueberry crunch dessert ($3.99).

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid contemporary surroundings of brick, tile, wood, free Wi-Fi and colors of red, green and gold.

Four choices of family-fun packs with food and game tokens cost from $24.99 to $40.99.

“We feature dozens of modern games as well as classics like Skee-Ball,” Greenwood says.

Email news to susan@editorguru.com.