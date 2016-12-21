Hidden restaurant treasures on the beach | Photos

Jimbo's Sandbar

Rod Stafford Hagwood / SouthFlorida.com

BEST BET: Jimbo's has it all, from pasta and salads to steaks and veal, but you'd be crazy not to try the seafood. The oysters are hella popular, but the eight dishes listed under Jimbo's "Fish-Lips" on the menu are all winners.

INSIDE TIP: The frozen drinks are served in plastic cups set inside other plastic cups to keep the chill going longer.

LOCATION: 6200 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood. If you're looking around the Broadwalk area of Hollywood Beach, try going a couple of miles north through a residential section to Jimbo's. The eatery sits right off of the E. Dania Beach Boulevard drawbridge where it meets N. Ocean Boulevard/A1A.

CONTACT: JimbosSandbar.com

PICTURED ABOVE: Conch fritters, $11.95.