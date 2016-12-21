Hidden restaurant treasures on the beach | Photos
There is some mighty fine dining along A1A, from Hollywood in the south to Boca Raton beach to the north. But there are also some off-the-beaten-path restaurants that you might miss while ogling the hotties heating up the sands or while simply taking in the ocean view.
Is there a restaurant you think should be on this list? Email it to rhagwood@southflorida.com. We'll try to check it out and add it to this gallery.
Rod Stafford Hagwood
Copyright © 2016, South Florida